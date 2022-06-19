Search icon
Air India passenger falls ill mid-flight, Union Minister and BJP MP step in

Union Minister of State For Finance Dr BK Karad and BJP MP Dr Subhash Bhamre, who were on board, checked on the passenger, Air India said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 08:19 AM IST

Photo: Air India

Union Minister Dr BK Karad and BJP MP Dr Subhash Bhamre tended to a passenger who fell sick on a Delhi-Aurangabad flight on Saturday.

As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the Air India crew announced to check if they had any doctors among the passengers.

It was then the Minister of State for Finance and his BJP colleague stepped in to help the sick passenger.

Taking to Twitter, Air India said, “A passenger onboard our Delhi-Aurangabad flt yesterday fell ill. As per SOP the crew announced to check if any doctor was on board. We would like to thank Dr B.K. Karad(Mos Finance) & Dr. Subhash Bhamre who immediately attended to him.”

 

