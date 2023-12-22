AIIMS invites chain-smokers to help in early detection of lung cancer, check details

Generally, after the diagnosis of lung cancer, on average, only 8 to 9 months are left for a patient, but AIIMS is now working on a technology to see if there is any way to identify lung cancer patients in time.

If you are addicted to smoking and have crossed the age of 50, then AIIMS is waiting for you. People who smoke a lot of cigarettes are a lot more at risk of suffering from lung cancer than others.

By the time the cancer is detected in the tests done for lung cancer, the disease spreads throughout the body and the patient has almost no time to live. Generally, after the diagnosis of lung cancer, on average, only 8 to 9 months are left for a patient, but AIIMS is now working on a technology to see if there is any way to identify lung cancer patients in time.

For this, AIIMS is conducting a test. In it, an attempt will be made to find out through low-dose CT scans whether lung cancer can be caught in the early stages due to the changes seen in CT scans, thereby preventing the disease.

For this, the Pulmonary Medicine Department of AIIMS has requested the common people if they wish, they can become a part of this study. The study will be conducted on people above 50 years of age who are heavy smokers.

People who are part of the study will be given a free CT scan. These CT scans will be done at low doses. They can be done more than once, although this study is going for a limited period and its applications will be closed within a few days.