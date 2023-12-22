AIIMS invites chain-smokers to help in early detection of lung cancer, check details

Headlines

Who is Anand Pandit? Shah Rukh Khan's spiritual guru, close friend of Salman, Aamir, owns multimillion-dollar business

'Hawa nikal gayi...': Rahul Gandhi on BJP MPs amid security breach in Parliament

Parliament security breach: Delhi court extends 'mastermind' Lalit Jha's custody till January 5

Veteran South Africa batter to retire from international cricket after Test series against India

Microsoft to discontinue Windows Mixed Reality feature

Who is Anand Pandit? Shah Rukh Khan's spiritual guru, close friend of Salman, Aamir, owns multimillion-dollar business

'Hawa nikal gayi...': Rahul Gandhi on BJP MPs amid security breach in Parliament

Parliament security breach: Delhi court extends 'mastermind' Lalit Jha's custody till January 5

Year Ender 2023: Legendary sportspersons who died this year

AI imagines dinosaurs in Mumbai

8 films Sanjay Dutt rejected, including 2 pan-India blockbusters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan's retro-themed birthday bash

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Who is Anand Pandit? Shah Rukh Khan's spiritual guru, close friend of Salman, Aamir, owns multimillion-dollar business

K-pop singer Aoora's family upset with Bigg Boss 17 makers, accuses them of mocking him: 'He has been trying to...'

Salaar movie review: Prashanth Neel film is KGF recycled; Prabhas, Prithviraj somehow make this pale imitation enjoyable

India

India

AIIMS invites chain-smokers to help in early detection of lung cancer, check details

Generally, after the diagnosis of lung cancer, on average, only 8 to 9 months are left for a patient, but AIIMS is now working on a technology to see if there is any way to identify lung cancer patients in time.

Latest News

Pooja Makkar

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 03:26 PM IST

If you are addicted to smoking and have crossed the age of 50, then AIIMS is waiting for you. People who smoke a lot of cigarettes are a lot more at risk of suffering from lung cancer than others.

By the time the cancer is detected in the tests done for lung cancer, the disease spreads throughout the body and the patient has almost no time to live. Generally, after the diagnosis of lung cancer, on average, only 8 to 9 months are left for a patient, but AIIMS is now working on a technology to see if there is any way to identify lung cancer patients in time.

For this, AIIMS is conducting a test. In it, an attempt will be made to find out through low-dose CT scans whether lung cancer can be caught in the early stages due to the changes seen in CT scans, thereby preventing the disease. 

For this, the Pulmonary Medicine Department of AIIMS has requested the common people if they wish, they can become a part of this study. The study will be conducted on people above 50 years of age who are heavy smokers.

People who are part of the study will be given a free CT scan. These CT scans will be done at low doses. They can be done more than once, although this study is going for a limited period and its applications will be closed within a few days.

