After massive backlash, Baba Ramdev issues apology for ‘women look good without clothes’ comment

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File photo)

The backlash against Patanjali and Baba Ramdev for his recent comment about women and their clothing has prompted the yoga guru to issue a public apology, where he said that his statement has been taken out of context.

Earlier, Baba Ramdev had made a controversial remark about clothing for women, where he was heard saying that “women look good without clothes.” These comments were made while he was seated next to Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

After the controversial remarks, Maharashtra Commission for Women chief Chakankar tweeted in Marathi, “Baba Ramdev alias Ram Kisan Yadav had made a very low-level statement regarding women in a public event in Thane. Taking serious note of this statement, the State Commission for Women has issued a notice to Baba Ramdev alias Ram Kisan Yadav to submit his explanation within two days.”

She later tweeted a letter issued by Baba Ramdev, where he apologized for his remarks, saying that they were taken out of context and that he has also pushed for women's empowerment throughout his career.

In the apology letter of Ramdev shared by Chakankar, he wrote, “I have always worked towards women empowerment so that women get a respectable position in the society. I have always encouraged various policies within the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative of the Central government.”

The Patanjali owner further said, “Hence, it is clear that I had no intention to disrespect women and the clip being circulated on social media is out of context. Still, if anybody felt hurt, I deeply regret it. I apologise unconditionally to anyone who was hurt due to my statement.”

Earlier, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal had also said, “Swami Ramdev's remarks on women in front of the wife of the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra are indecent and condemnable. All women have been hurt by this statement, Baba Ramdevji should apologize to the country for this statement!”

