After 2025, Pakistan will again be part of India: RSS leader Indresh Kumar

The RSS leader said there was a need for a new law for "traitors" and "there won’t be a Naseeruddin, Hamid Ansari or Sidhu."

Hoping for an “Akhand Bharat”, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Saturday said Pakistan would be a part of India after 2025.

According to a report in the Indian Express, Kumar was addressing a gathering in Mumbai on the subject of ‘Kashmir-Way Ahead’ when he said, “Aap likhkar lijiye 5-7 saal bad aap kahin Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot mein makaan kharidenge aur business karne ka mauka milega (Write it down that five-seven years later, you will get a chance to buy a house or do business somewhere in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Sialkot).”

“47 ke pehle Pakistan nahin tha. Log ye kehte hain 45 ke pehle woh Hindustan tha. 25 ke baad fir se woh Hindustan hone wala hai (There was no Pakistan before 1947. People say it was a part of Hindustan before 1945. It will again be a part of Hindustan after 2025),” he added.

The senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary said there was a need for a new law for "traitors" and "there won’t be a Naseeruddin, Hamid Ansari or Sidhu,” referring to Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah, former Vice President Hamid Ansari and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

He said: “Sena ki taarif karte-karte proof maangne lagte hain aur Modi ka virodh karte-karte ‘I love you Pakistan’ kahne lage. Aise gaddaron ke liye, chahe JNU mein padhen ya Maharashtra mein, desh ko naya kanoon laana hai. Toh fir naa Naseeruddin chalega, naa Hamid Ansari chalega aur naa hi Navjot Sidhu (While praising the Army, they start seeking proof. Opposing Modi, they start saying 'I love you Pakistan'. We need a new law for traitors such as this, whether they are studying in JNU or are in Maharashtra. Then there won’t be a Naseeruddin, Hamid Ansari or Sidhu).”

He also questioned the special status for Jammu & Kashmir. Speaking about RSS ideology of "one country, one citizenship and one flag", he said, “If it is applicable to all the states, why is there a separate constitution, flag and citizenship for Jammu and Kashmir. The entire country is open to all Kashmiris, then why is Kashmir not open to all Hindustanis? And if Mumbai is open to all Kashmiris, then why is Kashmir not open to all Mumbaikars? It is communalism, fundamentalism, murder of democracy and injustice.”

The event was organised by the Maharashtra chapter of the ‘Forum for Awareness of National Security’ and Savarkar Strategic Centre of the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak.