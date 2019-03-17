After 2025, Pakistan will again be part of India: RSS leader Indresh Kumar

Headlines

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Rohit Sharma gives key injury updates on Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer ahead of Australia ODI series

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Foods to avoid before sleeping

10 fruits that you should not eat after dinner

6 times when Deepika Padukone set major fashion goals in bodycon outfits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against Zareen Khan in 2018 cheating case

HomeIndia

India

After 2025, Pakistan will again be part of India: RSS leader Indresh Kumar

The RSS leader said there was a need for a new law for "traitors" and "there won’t be a Naseeruddin, Hamid Ansari or Sidhu."

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 17, 2019, 10:44 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hoping for an “Akhand Bharat”, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Saturday said Pakistan would be a part of India after 2025. 

According to a report in the Indian Express, Kumar was addressing a gathering in Mumbai on the subject of ‘Kashmir-Way Ahead’ when he said, “Aap likhkar lijiye 5-7 saal bad aap kahin Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot mein makaan kharidenge aur business karne ka mauka milega (Write it down that five-seven years later, you will get a chance to buy a house or do business somewhere in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Sialkot).”

“47 ke pehle Pakistan nahin tha. Log ye kehte hain 45 ke pehle woh Hindustan tha. 25 ke baad fir se woh Hindustan hone wala hai (There was no Pakistan before 1947. People say it was a part of Hindustan before 1945. It will again be a part of Hindustan after 2025),” he added. 

The senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary said there was a need for a new law for "traitors" and "there won’t be a Naseeruddin, Hamid Ansari or Sidhu,” referring to Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah, former Vice President Hamid Ansari and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

He said: “Sena ki taarif karte-karte proof maangne lagte hain aur Modi ka virodh karte-karte ‘I love you Pakistan’ kahne lage. Aise gaddaron ke liye, chahe JNU mein padhen ya Maharashtra mein, desh ko naya kanoon laana hai. Toh fir naa Naseeruddin chalega, naa Hamid Ansari chalega aur naa hi Navjot Sidhu (While praising the Army, they start seeking proof. Opposing Modi, they start saying 'I love you Pakistan'. We need a new law for traitors such as this, whether they are studying in JNU or are in Maharashtra. Then there won’t be a Naseeruddin, Hamid Ansari or Sidhu).”

He also questioned the special status for Jammu & Kashmir. Speaking about RSS ideology of "one country, one citizenship and one flag", he said, “If it is applicable to all the states, why is there a separate constitution, flag and citizenship for Jammu and Kashmir. The entire country is open to all Kashmiris, then why is Kashmir not open to all Hindustanis? And if Mumbai is open to all Kashmiris, then why is Kashmir not open to all Mumbaikars? It is communalism, fundamentalism, murder of democracy and injustice.”

The event was organised by the Maharashtra chapter of the ‘Forum for Awareness of National Security’ and Savarkar Strategic Centre of the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

    IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final: Big setback for Sri Lanka! Star spinner ruled out due to...

    Meet brothers who became ‘India’s youngest CEOs’ aged 10, 12; now work for…

    Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

    IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final: India call SRH star as back-up for doubtful all-rounder

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

    Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

    Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

    Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

    Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE