Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'Smriti Irani's way of taking President's name was not proper': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Lok Sabha Speaker

This comes hours after Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary tendered a written apology to President Droupadi Murmu for his 'rashtrapatni' remark.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 10:43 PM IST

'Smriti Irani's way of taking President's name was not proper': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Lok Sabha Speaker
File photo: PTI

Hitting at Union Minister Smriti Irani, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary Friday said the minister was yelling ‘Droupadi Murmu’ repeatedly without prefixing Hon’ble President or Madame or Smt before the President’s name, adding that, this amounts to degrading stature of office of President.

“I demand that the way she was addressing President may be expunged,” he said in the letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

This comes hours after the Congress leader tendered a written apology to President Droupadi Murmu for his 'rashtrapatni' remark, a day after a political storm erupted over it.

“Smriti Irani behaved very inappropriately with Sonia Gandhi and used derogatory words. Sonia Gandhi was subjected to verbal assault and physical intimidation and the ruling party ended up creating a hostile environment for her in the House,” he further said.

He added, “I appeal to you that since Sonia Gandhi had nothing to do with this controversy, the entire episode mentioning her name may also be expunged.”

Talking to reporters during a protest at Vijay Chowk in Delhi on Wednesday, Chowdhury had used the word "rashtrapatni" for Murmu, which triggered a major political row, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raising the issue in Parliament and demanding an apology from him and the Congress president.

READ | Uddhav Thackeray's nephew Nihar Thackeray joins hands with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uddhav Thackeray's nephew Nihar Thackeray joins hands with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.