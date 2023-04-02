Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee's sister falls victim of cyber fraud, duped of Rs 10 lakh

Bengali actor Pallavi Chatterjee was duped of Rs 10 lakh by cyber criminals.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 09:55 AM IST

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee's sister falls victim of cyber fraud, duped of Rs 10 lakh
Pallavi Chatterjee was duped of Rs 10 Lakh | Photo: Pixaybay

Rs 9.7 lakh was withdrawn from Bengali actor Pallavi Chatterjee's public provident fund account with a private bank following a 'death claim'. The actor found out about the fraud when she sent an assistant to deposit money into the account a few days ago. 

Pallavi Chatterjee is the younger sister of actor Prosenjit Chatterjee. She lodged a complaint at the Karaya police station. An investigation has been initiated. 

As per reports, She told the media that she was depositing funds in this account and suddenly she was informed that the account has been closed. A few days later, she was informed by the bank that the amount has been transferred to her saving account on the basis of a death claim. 

Read: Delhi man cuts cakes with a pistol, viral video gets him arrested

The actor also said that the bank has not been able to track down the account details of the recipient party. The police have initiated their investigation of the case. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Gulabi Ankhen to Pink: Songs and movie titles that prove Bollywood's obsession with pink
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
From Euphoria's Maaeri to Sultan Khan's Piya Basanti, how Pradeep Sarkar redefined the way music videos are shot
Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in black gown in latest Instagram post, see viral photos
Inside photos of ex-India captain MS Dhoni's multi-crore palatial farmhouse with modern bedroom, swimming pool, gym,park
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Covid-19 in Delhi: Daily cases touch seven-month high in national capital, positivity rate at 14.37 percent
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.