Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee's sister falls victim of cyber fraud, duped of Rs 10 lakh

Pallavi Chatterjee was duped of Rs 10 Lakh | Photo: Pixaybay

Rs 9.7 lakh was withdrawn from Bengali actor Pallavi Chatterjee's public provident fund account with a private bank following a 'death claim'. The actor found out about the fraud when she sent an assistant to deposit money into the account a few days ago.

Pallavi Chatterjee is the younger sister of actor Prosenjit Chatterjee. She lodged a complaint at the Karaya police station. An investigation has been initiated.

As per reports, She told the media that she was depositing funds in this account and suddenly she was informed that the account has been closed. A few days later, she was informed by the bank that the amount has been transferred to her saving account on the basis of a death claim.

The actor also said that the bank has not been able to track down the account details of the recipient party. The police have initiated their investigation of the case.