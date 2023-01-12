Search icon
Manish Sisodia hits out at BJP as AAP asked to pay Rs 164 crore for 'political' ads

The Supreme Court's guidelines on political advertisements were violated by AAP, according to a recovery notice sent to the party on Wednesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 04:16 PM IST

The Aam Adami Party received a notice requiring it to deposit Rs 163.62 crore in 10 days for its "political" advertising, reigniting the feud between the party and Delhi's Lieutenant Governor. The Kejriwal-led party allegedly published its political advertisement in 2016–2017 under the guise of a government advertisement, according to the notice that was issued.

The Supreme Court's guidelines on political advertisements were violated by AAP, according to a recovery notice sent to the party on Wednesday by the Delhi government's Directorate of Information and Publicity.

AAP’s Manish Sisodia on notice

Reacting to the recovery notice, Manish Sisodia, deputy chief minister of Delhi, on Thursday questioned whether the BJP will seek payment from its own chief ministers (CMs) whose advertisements were posted in Delhi.

"The newspapers of Delhi are full of advertisements of CMs of BJP and Congress. Will the BJP get the Information Secretaries there to send notices to the CMs there?", Dy CM questioned. Slamming the BJP, Sisodia alleged that there isn't a better depiction of unlawful control over officials. According to Sisodia, targeting the elected government by abusing the officers is wrong as every government runs advertisements.

 

 

BJP reacts to recovery notice

Shehzad Poonawalla, the BJP's spokesperson, referred to Kerjiwal-led party as the "AAP - Aur Advertisement-vali Party" after the party received a recovery notice and stated that "they should pay up instead of playing victim card."

He posted on Twitter, saying, "Notice issued to AAP govt for payment of Rs 163 cr within ten days should be welcomed. AAP = Aur Advertisement-vali Party. It blew up public money for political advt in violation of SC order, Delhi HC order. They should pay up instead of playing victim card!"

 

 

What happens if AAP doesn't pay back?

Sources claim that if the AAP does not pay, legal action will be taken, including the sealing of the AAP's office and the attachment of the party's assets. In addition, on December 19, 2022, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena gave the Delhi Chief Secretary instructions to recover the Rs 99.31 crore that the AAP had spent on advertisements in 2015–2016.

In accordance with the L-G's directives, DIP published a notice for the recovery of Rs 163.62 crore in total, which consists of Rs 99.31 crore in principal and Rs 64.31 crore in interest.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

