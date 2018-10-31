96-year-old Karthiyaniamma scores 98 per cent in literacy mission exam

A 96-year-old woman from Kerala -- Karthiyaniamma Krishnapilla -- proved there is no age limit to learning when she topped Kerala Literacy Mission Authority's qualifying Class IV exam with 98% score.

According to a report by India Today, Karthiyaniamma scored 98 marks out of 100 in the exam conducted under the state's 'Aksharalaksham' project which aims to achieve 100% literacy rate in God's Own Country. She told the news site that with the help of her great-grandchildren -- Aparna (12) and Anjana (9) -- she understood the lessons and is now happy for the ability to read, write, and calculate.

Learning English is the next challenge Karthiyaniamma has set for her. "My great-grandchildren are studying in an English medium school. I also want to learn English," she said.

Karthiyaniamma said that her younger daughter, 51-year-old Amminiamma, was her inspiration to take on the challenge of educating herself. Amminiamma, a school drop out, took the class 10 equivalent examination.

"In our days, women never went to school. When my younger daughter Amminiamma qualified in the tenth equivalent examination in 2016, I took it as a challenge," Karthiyaniamma told the news site.

Her instructor, K Sathi, cannot stop praising her student. She said that Karthiyaniamma has a good memory and is eager to learn more.

Praising the 96-year-old and the literacy mission, Union Minister for Tourism KJ Alphons said, "At 96, she is the torchbearer for the literacy mission movement in Kerala. I admire her for her determination at this age to become literate."