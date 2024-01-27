Twitter
India

79 IPS, 45 BAS officers transferred amid political turmoil in Bihar

The bureaucratic reshuffle in Bihar took place on Friday.

article-main

ANI

Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 06:56 AM IST

Edited by

Amid reports that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may rejoin hands with the BJP, the Bihar government has transferred 79 Indian Police Service (IPS) and 45 Bihar Administrative Service (BAS) officers in the state. The bureaucratic reshuffle in Bihar took place on Friday.

According to a notification of the state government, IPS Sushil Mansingh Khopde, who was posted as the Additional Director General (Operations) of the Special Task Force, has been appointed as ADG (Prohibition).

IPS Amrit Raj (1998-batch IPS), who was the ADG (Prohibition), has been appointed as the ADG (Operations). IPS officer Deepak Ranjan, who is the current Superintendent of Police of Jehanabad, has been transferred as the commandant of Bihar Special Armed Police, Bodh Gaya.

Ashok Kumar Singh who is the current Superintendent of Police (Araria) has been appointed as the new commandant of Bihar Special Armed Police, Sasaram, the government notification added. Meanwhile, speculation is rife that CM Nitish Kumar may cross over to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) again, an alliance he left in 2022 to join hands with the opposition and form 'Mahagathbandhan'.

Several NDA leaders including former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi have indicated an alliance breakdown between JD(U)-RJD. Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi said that the ruling Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government will not last for long. 

The HAM president said that by seeing the statements of his former ally and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he had sensed earlier that there would be a change in the state.

"Recently I had said that there would be a change in Bihar after January 20 and the basis of this was Nitish Kumar's statement. He has said many things against RJD...On this basis, we said that the alliance would not work. Their alliance will not last for long. Nitish Kumar's dream of becoming PM has been shattered... Therefore, after breaking the alliance, he may contest the Lok Sabha elections independently or join the other alliance," Manjhi said.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday said that the door can be opened if needed, indicating a possible revival of ties between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar -led JDU.

"We are keeping an eye on all the developments and if needed an appropriate decision will be taken. No door is permanently closed in politics and the door can be opened if needed..." Sushil Modi said.

Nitish Kumar, after parting ways with the BJP in 2022, took on the initiative of uniting all opposition forces to jointly take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party in the national election.

He hosted the first meeting of opposition parties in Patna, and it was widely believed that he would eventually be the coalition's Convenor.

It all started when former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya took a swipe at RJD's ruling ally, JDU, on X posting that while the 'socialist party' (JDU) styles itself as progressive, its ideology shifts with the changing wind patterns, a statement which triggered cracks within the ruling alliance.

If Nitish crosses over, this would be the fourth time he would be switching sides. In the Bihar Assembly of 243, the RJD has 79 MLAs; followed by the BJP's 78; the JD(U)'s 45' the Congress's 19, the CPI (M-L)'s 12, two each of the CPI(M) and CPI, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)'s four seats, and the AIMIM's one, plus one Independent legislator.

