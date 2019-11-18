75 terrorists infiltrated alone in J&K since August 5: Intel sources

As per intelligence inputs, a total of 75 terrorists have infiltrated inside Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) since August 5, 2019.

Sources say based on inputs from various intelligence agencies, at least 75 terrorists have infiltrated inside the Indian territory in order to plan terror attacks at key locations. Intel inputs in the past few weeks have a number of times alerted security agencies that groups of terrorists have infiltrated inside the country and may plan major terror attacks.

On November 16, five terror suspects were arrested by a joint team of police and security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, news agencies reported.

Kashmir Zone Police, in a statement, said, "Sopore Police has arrested three individuals for threatening and intimidating locals in the area. Incriminating materials, including threat posters of LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) outfit, were recovered. A case has been registered."

Later the J&K police stated that two terrorist associates were arrested on Saturday - Ulfat Bashir Mir & Aijaz Ahmad Bhat - at Kupwara Bypass crossing.

Incriminating materials, including ammunition, were recovered. As per the initial investigation, both are linked to proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and a case was been registered against them for the same, the police said.

Prior to that, Intel inputs have alerted security agencies over a possible attack by terrorists on the Jewish community, Israeli people living in the country.

According to inputs, terror organisations including Al-Qaeda and ISIS are planning to attack the Jewish community and Israeli people travelling to India.

This was revealed after intelligence agencies traced online messages being shared between the two terrorist groups.

Revealing further information on the matter, sources said that a jehadi group in Kerala had identified a Jews community settlement in Kochi district.

As per intel inputs, the two terror groups have recce popular places including Freemason Temple, Sarvothamam Masonic Temple and Koder Hall in Kerala's Kochi.

Sources have revealed that terrorist groups may even kidnap Israeli tourists travelling to India.

It is worth mentioning that Israel has backed India's stand on Article 370 move, a fact that wouldn't have gone down well with Pakistan and terrorist organisation breathing on its soil, therefore, terror outfits may target Israeli community people in the country and carry a possible attack at places frequently visited by these people in India.