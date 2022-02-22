6 workers killed in factory explosion in Himachal Pradesh, Rs 2 lakh ex gratia announced by PMO

After a recent mishap, as many as six people have been killed and several others have been left injured in a factory explosion that happened in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh on February 22, 2022. The explosion occurred in a firecracker factory.

The factory explosion happened in the Bathu industrial area of the Una district in Himachal Pradesh, confirmed a senior district official. According to reports, the injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Una.

Most of the workers who died and got injured in the firecracker factory explosion were migrant labourers, informed Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma. The officer further added that the police and rescue personnel arrived at the spot immediately.

Himachal Pradesh | At least six workers charred to death in a blast at a factory in Bathu industrial area of Una. Around 12 suffered burn injuries and brought to a hospital in Una. pic.twitter.com/gmt5B0nJ4K — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022

Soon after the accident was reported, the Prime Minister’s Office announced an ex gratia amount for the families of those who lost their lives in the explosion. Rs 2 lakh will be given to the kin of those who lost their lives, while Rs 50,000 will be given to those who got injured.

The tweet by PMO reads, “Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic factory mishap in Himachal Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured.”

Rescue operations in the factory are still underway while the cause of the explosion currently remains unknown. The investigations are carried out and more details are awaited in this matter.