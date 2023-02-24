6-lane access controlled highway to come up on Bengaluru-Vijayawada economic corridor, details inside

Representational Image

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, approved the construction of a 32.00-kilometer, six-lane access-controlled Greenfield Highway in Andhra Pradesh between Chandrasekharapuram and Polavaram along the Bengaluru-Vijayawada economic corridor. The minister gave the go-ahead for the Bharatmala Pariyojana project with a budget of Rs 1292.65 crore.

According to the announcement, the six-lane greenfield highway project in the Bengaluru-Vijayawada economic corridor would be created under the hybrid annuity model (HAM).

Under the hybrid annuity model, the government pays 40% of the total project cost during construction, and the remaining 60% is paid out in annuities throughout the operating term, plus interest.

"Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari approved Rs 1,292.65 crore under Bharatmala Pariyojana for the development of 32.00 Km long 6-lane access controlled greenfield highway from Chandrasekharapuram to Polavaram on (NH-544G) Bengaluru Vijayawada Economic Corridor in hybrid annuity mode in Andhra Pradesh," according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that Gadkari has given his approval to an EPC national highway project in West Bengal, with an estimated cost of Rs 410.83 crore.

A 5.261-kilometer long, four-lane Raniganj Bypass on NH-14 in the Paschim Bardhaman district of the eastern state has been approved for development.

The minister tweeted that National Highway 14 begins at the intersection of National Highway 12 (Old National Highway 34) and National Highway 14 (New National Highway 14) in Morgram, West Bengal, and continues through Rampur Hat, Siuri, Raniganj, Bankura, Garhbeta, and Salbani before ending at the intersection of National Highway 16 (Old National Highway 2) and National Highway 14 in Kharagpur.

This whole segment is two lanes wide with paved shoulders. The traffic moving from the southern Indian states and Odisha to the northern Bengal and northeastern states uses this route, he said.

Kharagpur and Midnapore are only two of the numerous significant industrial, religious, and agricultural regions that are linked by this highway.

(With inputs from PTI)