NCR news: New Metro link from Gurugram’s Rezang La Chowk to Delhi IGI Airport, two more proposed

The Haryana Government has proposed a new addition to the vast Metro network in Delhi-NCR. A new Metro line will be made from the Rezang La War Memorial Chowk in Gurugram to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in capital New Delhi, CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced in the 2023-24 state budget.

CM Khattar also announced that his government plans two more Metro links apart from the Rezang La Chowk-IGI Airport route. One of these Metro links will run from Southern Peripheral Road to Panchgaon via Global City and Manesar. The third one will be an extension of the Bahadurgarh Metro up to Asaudha to connect with the Haryana Orbital Rail Network and Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway. The three metro link projects will be taken up in 2023-24.

It was also announced that the construction of the much awaited Gurugram Metro project is likely to also take off this year. The project which is long pending has been approved by the Centre’s Public Investment Board. Cabinet approval is awaited, CM informed.

Gurugram will also get a new multi-modal bus port along with five other Haryana cities - Ballabgarh, Hisar, Sonipat, Karnal and Pipli. A city interchange terminal will be built near the City Centre in Gurugram. The millennium city will also get a new data centre park along with Ambala. Furthermore, elevated railway lines have been proposed in Bahadurgarh and Kaithal.

