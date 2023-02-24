Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

NCR news: New Metro link from Gurugram’s Rezang La Chowk to Delhi IGI Airport, two more proposed

The construction of the much awaited and long pending Gurugram Metro project is also expected to begin this year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 10:36 PM IST

NCR news: New Metro link from Gurugram’s Rezang La Chowk to Delhi IGI Airport, two more proposed
Gurugram Rapid Metro | File Photo

The Haryana Government has proposed a new addition to the vast Metro network in Delhi-NCR. A new Metro line will be made from the Rezang La War Memorial Chowk in Gurugram to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in capital New Delhi, CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced in the 2023-24 state budget.

CM Khattar also announced that his government plans two more Metro links apart from the Rezang La Chowk-IGI Airport route. One of these Metro links will run from Southern Peripheral Road to Panchgaon via Global City and Manesar. The third one will be an extension of the Bahadurgarh Metro up to Asaudha to connect with the Haryana Orbital Rail Network and Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway. The three metro link projects will be taken up in 2023-24. 

It was also announced that the construction of the much awaited Gurugram Metro project is likely to also take off this year. The project which is long pending has been approved by the Centre’s Public Investment Board. Cabinet approval is awaited, CM informed. 

Gurugram will also get a new multi-modal bus port along with five other Haryana cities - Ballabgarh, Hisar, Sonipat, Karnal and Pipli. A city interchange terminal will be built near the City Centre in Gurugram. The millennium city will also get a new data centre park along with Ambala. Furthermore, elevated railway lines have been proposed in Bahadurgarh and Kaithal.

READ | Greater Noida: Door-to-door waste collection facility likely to start from April, check details

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Neal Mohan, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella: Who is the richest India-American CEO?
From Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to Shaheen Afridi, breathtaking wedding photos of top cricketers
XXX actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in her sexy videos
Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle's star-studded wedding reception featuring Shah Rukh Khan and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Urvashi Rautela hints at 'getting lit' ahead of her 29th birthday, netizens say 'Rishab bhaiya ki taraf...'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.