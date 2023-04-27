5BestINCity Lists Sri Raghunandanan’s Astrosri Among Top 5 Astrologers In Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 27: Astrosri, the leading astrology expert in Chennai, has been selected among the top five astrologers in Chennai by 5BestINCity. The expert-recommended top astrologer in Chennai has been listed based on 5BestINcity’s in-depth research and analysis. With its strong brand reputation, quality services, excellent customer satisfaction, feedback, value for money, and fair pricing, this is a well-deserved addition to Astrosri’s bag of achievements.

5BestINCity is one of India's leading online platforms. The website helps users find the best businesses, services, professionals, and locations in key cities of India. The website lists the top 5 choices from various local businesses and services, as the name suggests. The website's main objective is to help users free themselves from the complexity of online research by providing them with the five best options in the category.

5BestINCity recently listed the five best astrologers in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Astrosri is one of the top-rated considerations on the list. Founded by Sri Raghunandanan in 2008, Astrosri has become one of the most renowned astrologers in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. With over 25 years of experience in researching astrology and mystic sciences, Sri Raghunandanan aims to ease the suffering of individuals and organizations universally with Astrosri.

The leading Chennai-based astrologer, Sri Raghunandanan, is an expert in Remedies, Prashna Kundali, Pooja Guide, and more. He is known for offering ninety to ninety-five percent accurate predictions. It is the result of his real-time horoscope charts and case studies, which have garnered him acclaim at every level in Chennai.

"Coming from a background of scientific temper and believing only in facts, it took many years of sleepless nights to find out the connection between science, astronomy, astrology, and their impact on human life," says Sri Raghunandanan.

Astrosri Raghunandanan has broken the truth about marriage matching and researched this subject in detail. His findings explain how more than marriage matching with points such as the 36 KUTA agreement prevalent in North India and 10 Poruthams commonplace in South India is needed. His findings suggest that much more needs to be matched for a happy marriage. He emphasizes selecting the right Muhurtha to limit the chances of the bride suffering. He also suggests that both partners marrying after 29 years can save them from problems related to Mangal Dosh.

Sri Raghunandanan has set up a process for marriage matching to ensure marriages last. He first recommends checking Kuta and Porutham agreement. Then, he suggests matching the Mangal Dosh. Follow this step by checking the horoscope chart on the 2nd house to see if the couple is destined or blessed to be married to each other. Next, check the position of Rahu, Ketu, Saturn, and Sun in both horoscopes. Check if they are aligned in both horoscopes. Finally, the Dasa Sandha, Raja Yoga, and mental analysis must be done.

Sri Raghunandanan is a MPIB. Dip in Astrology. He has completed his post-graduation in International Business from one of India's premier management institutes. He holds a Diploma in Astrology from Madurai Kamaraj University. He has worked with many corporate organizations but was always passionate about pursuing astrology.

Sri Raghunandanan is a specialist in detailed horoscope reading, online astrology consultation, marriage Kundali matching, astrology-foreign travel consultation, career and business horoscope consultation, Prashna astrology, property astrology consultation, love and relationships, legal and disputes with remedy, as well as therapies and solutions for problems.

As one of the best online astrology consultation sites, his website, www.astrosri.com, gives importance to each customer. He ensures spending the needed time to prepare his customers' horoscopes manually. His expertise in the field has helped him analyze the horoscope of all his customers in detail to deliver predictions along with the most practical solutions.

Sri Raghunandanan is registered as a proprietorship. He provides genuine, scientific, and traditional astrology services online and offline. He also bagged accreditation from the International Astrology Federation and Times Of India article in 2020 on online astrology. He uses his ancient astrology wisdom backed by scientific research findings to help seekers. His knowledge and experience in the field help him understand their life pattern and make predictions accordingly. He also teaches astrology to all students passionate about learning the traditional subject.

