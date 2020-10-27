2+2 Meet: India, US ask Pakistan to act on terrorism

India and the United States have called on Pakistan to act on terrorism and not allow its territory to be used for terrorist attacks. The joint statement issued by both sides after the 2+2 foreign and defence minister meet in Delhi said, "They denounced the use of terrorist proxies and strongly condemned cross border terrorism in all its forms" and emphasised the "need for concerted action against all terrorist networks, including al-Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen."

Earlier this year, the 17th meeting of the India-US Counter-Terrorism Joint Working Group met virtually, followed by the third session of the India-US Designations Dialogue on September 9-10.

The joint statement calling on Pakistan to take "immediate, sustained and irreversible action" to ensure that "no territory under its control is used for terrorist attacks" asked Pakistan to "expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators and planners of all such attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai, Uri, and Pathankot."

Both sides have been exchanging information on sanctions and designations against terror groups and individuals. After the Pulwama terror attack of 2019, the US along with India's allies like France helped to list Masood Azhar as a global terror at the UN. Azhar's Jaish-e-Mohammed was responsible for the 2019 terror attack in which India lost more than 40 paramilitary soldiers.