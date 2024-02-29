14 dead, several others injured after pick-up truck meets with accident in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav expressed condolence over the tragic road mishap and announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the accident victims.

At least 14 people died and some others have been injured in a road accident of a pick-up truck in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori on Thursday. Dindori Collector Vikas Mishra said the pick-up vehicle lost control and overturned at Badjhar ghat, leaving 14 dead and 20 others injured.

"Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has expressed deep condolence over the untimely demise of many precious lives in a vehicle accident in Dindori district. He wishes peace to the departed souls and strength to the family members to bear this loss," a post on MP chief minister's X account read.

"The Chief Minister said that financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each will be provided to the families of those injured in the incident. Instructions have been given to the district administration for proper treatment of the injured," the post read.