Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold virtual summit with Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 21

Headlines

Two low intensity bomb thrown outside Patna single screen showing Gadar 2, suspects arrested

IPL stars Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma part of Team India squad for upcoming 3-match India vs Ireland T20I series

Fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani accuses Made in Heaven of using his clothes without giving due credit

Wordle 790 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 18

'Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar's cinema has destroyed the cultural fabric of India' says Vivek Agnihotri | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL stars Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma part of Team India squad for upcoming 3-match India vs Ireland T20I series

Two low intensity bomb thrown outside Patna single screen showing Gadar 2, suspects arrested

Fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani accuses Made in Heaven of using his clothes without giving due credit

10 Fruits to boost stamina

World Cup 2023: AI imagines star Indian cricketers as children

Lifestyle habits that are damaging your eyesight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Two low intensity bomb thrown outside Patna single screen showing Gadar 2, suspects arrested

'Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar's cinema has destroyed the cultural fabric of India' says Vivek Agnihotri | Exclusive

Fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani accuses Made in Heaven of using his clothes without giving due credit

HomeIndia

India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold virtual summit with Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 21

Both countries will discuss projects in water resource management, PhD fellowship and digital connectivity amongst others.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 11:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Around 27 outcomes in the form of a memorandum of understanding, agreements will be announced on Monday at India, Vietnam virtual summit between Indian PM Narendra Modi and Vietnam's PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc. This is the first such virtual summit of PM Modi with an ASEAN country.

The announcements will be on a range of issues from defence to energy to development partnership to healthcare. On Defence, a key focus will be on implementation of India’s Defence Line of Credit for high-speed guard boats for Vietnam. New Delhi has in the past extended defence Lines of Credit worth USD 600 million to strengthen Vietnam’s domestic defence manufacturing.

Both countries will discuss projects in water resource management in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region, digital connectivity, PhD fellowships, and heritage conservation. They are already engaging under Mekong–Ganga Cooperation, which is a 2-decade old mechanism involving India and 5 ASEAN countries including Vietnam. They will explore new opportunities in renewable energy cooperation.

This is the 9th such virtual summit of PM Modi. So far, he has had virtual summits with Australia, EU, Sri Lanka, Denmark, Italy, Luxembourg, Uzbekistan, and Bangladesh counterparts.

Speaking to WION last month, Vietnam's envoy to India, Pham Sanh Chau said," Vietnam has been able to establish direct air link between the 2 countries, it adds to physical connectivity. Now, on infrastructure connectivity, we hope one day we will have highway connecting various countries crossing Thailand, Cambodia, Laos in order to reach Vietnam. "

New Delhi and Hanoi will also issue joint vision on the future development of the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and explore cooperation potential on India’s IPOI (Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative) and ASEAN’s AOIP (ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific) that Vietnam subscribes to.

The virtual summit, a new form of digital diplomacy comes amidst covid pandemic and both leaders are expectedly going to take stock of the regional and global situation and explore convergences on new and resilient supply chains. ​India and Vietnam will concurrently serve at the UN Security Council in 2021 as non-permanent members and will use this for a stronger voice for reforms at the 75-year-old body.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Wordle 790 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 18

Several villages in Punjab’s Ropar district flooded, CM Bhagwant Mann asks ministers to visit flood-hit areas

Viral video: Saree-clad woman's sizzling dance to Tamannaah’s ‘Kaavaalaa’ burns the internet, watch

Mukesh Ambani’s mega Rs 14200 crore investment plan revealed: Maximum Rs 7000 crore share for this lesser-known firm

Director Amit Rai reveals OMG 2 script was rejected by Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker: 'Akshay Kumar showed courage'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE