Pakistan approves name of IFS officer Suresh Kumar as India's top diplomat in Islamabad

Headlines

Nitish Kumar can return to NDA any time, says Union minister Athawale

IPL 2024 to be played outside India due to Lok Sabha elections? Here's what we know

AAP to contest both Lok Sabha, Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh in 2024

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcard Aashika Bhatia evicted within two week, Manisha Rani beats her by 70% votes

Meet the 12-year-old millionaire CEO who retired on her birthday

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nitish Kumar can return to NDA any time, says Union minister Athawale

IPL 2024 to be played outside India due to Lok Sabha elections? Here's what we know

AAP to contest both Lok Sabha, Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh in 2024

Meet the brides of Made In Heaven Season 2

10 surprising health benefits of rice water

Real names of Indian actors you didn't know

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag ‘pathetic condition’ of relief camps

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcard Aashika Bhatia evicted within two week, Manisha Rani beats her by 70% votes

Deepika Padukone grooves to What Jhumka, praises Ranveer Singh's performance in RARKPK; says 'nobody can do it...'

Kangana Ranaut shares video of Karan Johar saying he can manipulate box office verdict, here's the truth

HomeIndia

India

Pakistan approves name of IFS officer Suresh Kumar as India's top diplomat in Islamabad

Gaurav Ahluwalia is the current Indian Charge d' Affaires or top diplomat at the Indian mission in Pakistan.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 07:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pakistan has sent approval for the appointment of India's new Charge d' Affaires (CDA) at its mission in Islamabad. India had proposed the name of Suresh Kumar for CDA or deputy high commissioner and is soon expected to take charge.

Suresh had served on the Pakistan desk of India's Ministry of External Affairs. Gaurav Ahluwalia is the current Indian Charge d' Affaires or top diplomat at the Indian mission in Pakistan.

As a protocol, countries send names of the envoys and diplomats, it will appoint to the country of the appointment. Usually, not much of a problem comes and the country of appointment accepts the name without much ado but when ties are between India and Pakistan, things can go in a different way.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs had sent the name of Jayant Khobragade, whose name was earlier proposed by New Delhi in June. Islamabad had rejected Khobragade's name, giving the rationale that he was senior for the post.

Khobragade had served in Russia, Kazakhstan, Spain, Pakistan was India's envoy to the Kyrgyz Republic between 2013 to 2017.

The Indian mission in Pakistan and the Pakistani mission in Delhi are headed by Deputy high commissioners. Ties between the two countries had deteriorated last year after New Delhi removed the special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories(UT)--UT of Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh.

Pakistan in reaction had expelled the then Indian Envoy to Islamabad while refusing to send its newly appointed envoy to New Delhi. With the espionage scandal earlier this year, involving Pakistani diplomats, New Delhi announced the cutting of staff of the Pakistani High Commission by 50% and reduced its mission strength in Islamabad by half.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Feel bad seeing Kavya like that on TV...': Superstar Rajinikanth urges SRH to bring in good players for IPL

West Bengal couple sells off son to buy Apple iPhone

Govt failed to control Manipur ethnic strife, PM shows 'brazen indifference': Opposition bloc INDIA

Yoga for Alzheimer's: 5 asanas to help people with this neurological disorder

Kamaal R Khan mocks Rajinikanth's personality, education; netizens brutally troll him: 'Haisiyat mein reh...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE