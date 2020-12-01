Now fly to London directly from Chennai: Air India to operate non-stop flights from January 2021

Air India is set to start direct flights from Chennai to London from January 2021. Air India will operate seven flights between Chennai and London each week. This will make the Tamil Nadu capital the ninth Indian city to be connected to London by a direct Air India flight.

According to a spokesperson for the airline, despite the coronavirus, there has been a demand for flights to London. While Chennai and London will see direct flights, the scheduled international flights will continue to remain suspended as it has been since the pandemic hit. Regular flights were suspended on March 23, 2020, due to the pandemic. However, airlines have been permitted to operate special international flights under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under the bilateral air bubble pacts since July.

Flights between India and the UK have been operating under an air bubble pact only post the lockdown.

The Indian carrier is also operating flights to London from other Indian cities, such as Kochi, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Goa, and Amritsar. Air India is currently operating non-stop flights to London from Delhi (seven flights a week), Mumbai (four flights a week), Kochi (three flights a week), Ahmedabad (two flights a week), Bengaluru (two flights a week), Goa (two flights a week), Kolkata (one flight a week) and Amritsar (one flight a week), an airline spokesperson said.

"Some of the stations like Delhi, Kochi, Goa and Ahmedabad have seen quite a heavy demand (for London flights)," the spokesperson said.

"We have plans to commence direct operations between Chennai and London from January 2021," the spokesperson said.

(With agency inputs)