Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: Filing of nominations for second phase begins

With this, the total number of candidates declared by the Congress so far has reached 208.

The process of filing nominations for 88 parliamentary seats across 12 states in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections began on Thursday. The notification for the second phase of the parliamentary polls -- to be held on April 26 -- was issued by the Election Commission on behalf of the president early on Thursday.

The last date for filing nomination papers for this phase is April 4.

On April 5, the nomination papers will be scrutinised in all states and Union Territories, except Jammu and Kashmir.

- PTI