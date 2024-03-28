Twitter
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: Filing of nominations for second phase begins

With this, the total number of candidates declared by the Congress so far has reached 208.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 08:32 AM IST

article-main
The process of filing nominations for 88 parliamentary seats across 12 states in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections began on Thursday. The notification for the second phase of the parliamentary polls -- to be held on April 26 -- was issued by the Election Commission on behalf of the president early on Thursday.

The last date for filing nomination papers for this phase is April 4.

On April 5, the nomination papers will be scrutinised in all states and Union Territories, except Jammu and Kashmir.

- PTI

LIVE BLOG

  • 28 Mar 2024, 08:29 AM

    Filing of nominations for second phase begins



    The process of filing nominations for 88 parliamentary seats across 12 states in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections began on Thursday. The notification for the second phase of the parliamentary polls -- to be held on April 26 -- was issued by the Election Commission on behalf of the president early on Thursday.

    The last date for filing nomination papers for this phase is April 4.

    On April 5, the nomination papers will be scrutinised in all states and Union Territories, except Jammu and Kashmir.

    - PTI

  • 28 Mar 2024, 08:27 AM

    Congress releases 8th list of 14 candidates 



    The Congress on Wednesday released its eighth list of 14 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding Rao Yadvendra Singh against Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Madhya Pradesh's Guna.

    It also fielded Pratap Bhanu Sharma against former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Vidisha. Tarvar Singh Lodhi has been nominated from Damoh.

    The Congress announced candidates for four seats each in Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, and three each in Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand. With this, the total number of candidates declared by the party so far has reached 208.

    - PTI

