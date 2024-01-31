Hemant Soren News LIVE updates: Jharkhand CM to appear before ED today, arrest likely

Soren, in a letter to the Enforcement Directorate, said he will record his statement before the agency officials at 1 pm on Wednesday, January 31, at his residence in Ranchi.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chaired a meeting with ministers of his ruling coalition on Tuesday amid allegations by the BJP that the JMM chief was "absconding" to avoid the Enforcement Directorate's probe into an alleged land scam case. The chief of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) was seen coming out of his residence in Ranchi today ahead of the meeting.

The Chief Minister's Office in Jharkhand released pictures of Soren's meeting with alliance party leaders today. On Monday, officials from the ED had visited Soren's residence in Delhi to question him. The central agency seized two cars and Rs 36 lakh but did not find the JMM leader.

Soren, in a letter to the Enforcement Directorate, said he will record his statement before the agency officials at 1 pm on Wednesday, January 31, at his residence in Ranchi. The Jharkhand chief minister alleged that questioning him at this time was more political and was meant to disrupt the functioning of his government.

Questioning by the ED at a time when the Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly is scheduled (February 2- 29) "reeks of malice" and "reveals your political agenda to disrupt the functioning of the State Government and prevent an elected representative of the people from discharging his official duties," the letter read.