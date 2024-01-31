Hemant Soren News LIVE updates: Jharkhand CM to appear before ED today, arrest likely

Twitter
Headlines

'Temple not tourist or picnic spot': Madras HC on banning entry of non-Hindus in Palani temples

Meet IIM graduate, sold Rs 2223 crore firm to company that lost Rs 180806 crore valuation, he is…

Little girl wakes up next to giant snakes, scary video goes viral

Net worth of Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan, kids Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, who is the richest?

Congress makes key appointments in Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, J-K ahead of Lok Sabha polls

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Temple not tourist or picnic spot': Madras HC on banning entry of non-Hindus in Palani temples

Meet IIM graduate, sold Rs 2223 crore firm to company that lost Rs 180806 crore valuation, he is…

Little girl wakes up next to giant snakes, scary video goes viral

Batters with more centuries than Rohit Sharma across formats

10 foods to boost fertility naturally

Indian batters with highest scores in U19 World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

India's biggest flop film, released in 2009, made with Rs 80 crore budget, had two superstars, ended career of 1 star

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

Fighter box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer dips further, earns Rs 7.75 crore

HomeIndia

India

Hemant Soren News LIVE updates: Jharkhand CM to appear before ED today, arrest likely

Soren, in a letter to the Enforcement Directorate, said he will record his statement before the agency officials at 1 pm on Wednesday, January 31, at his residence in Ranchi.

article-main

Agencies

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chaired a meeting with ministers of his ruling coalition on Tuesday amid allegations by the BJP that the JMM chief was "absconding" to avoid the Enforcement Directorate's probe into an alleged land scam case. The chief of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) was seen coming out of his residence in Ranchi today ahead of the meeting.

The Chief Minister's Office in Jharkhand released pictures of Soren's meeting with alliance party leaders today. On Monday, officials from the ED had visited Soren's residence in Delhi to question him. The central agency seized two cars and Rs 36 lakh but did not find the JMM leader.

Soren, in a letter to the Enforcement Directorate, said he will record his statement before the agency officials at 1 pm on Wednesday, January 31, at his residence in Ranchi. The Jharkhand chief minister alleged that questioning him at this time was more political and was meant to disrupt the functioning of his government.

Questioning by the ED at a time when the Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly is scheduled (February 2- 29) "reeks of malice" and "reveals your political agenda to disrupt the functioning of the State Government and prevent an elected representative of the people from discharging his official duties," the letter read. 

LIVE BLOG

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    India’s Vibrant Startup Ecosystem Takes Center Stage at Pioneering Silicon 24 Hackathon

    Meet Saurabh Kumar, 30-year-old uncapped spinner picked for Indian Test squad against England, he is...

    Leading ARC of Northern India trusts Servosys Solutions to transform NPA management and achieving its futuristic vision

    OnePlus 12 goes on sale in India with discount up to Rs 10,000: Price, offers and more

    Watch: Kartik Aaryan left in shock as his fans break barricade to meet him at awards event, video goes viral

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

    Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

    Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

    Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE