Farmers protest LIVE updates: 'Delhi Chalo' march to continue today, Punjab on alert, internet ban extended in Haryana

As farmers in large numbers marched towards the national capital on Tuesday, the police fired tear gas on the protestors at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, leading to chaotic scenes at the site.
The protesting farmers were seen attempting to break the multi-layered barricades using their tractors and hand weapons. The Haryana police, meanwhile, detained several protesting farmers. The police deployed concrete slabs, iron nails, barricades, barbed wires, and police and paramilitary personnel at Kurukshetra in Haryana given the 'Delhi Chalo' march by the farmers.
To ensure law and order, Delhi police enforced Section 144, restricting the entry of tractor-trolleys and large assemblies.
Jhajjar, Haryana: Early morning visuals of the security arrangements in Bahadurgarh as the farmers have announced to continue to march towards the National Capital.
Delhi: Early morning visuals of the security arrangements at the Gazipur Border as the farmers have announced to continue to march towards the National Capital.
Delhi: More concrete is being poured between the concrete slabs at the Tikri Border to make the border stronger on day 2 of the farmers' march towards the National Capital.
