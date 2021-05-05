Viral: Desi fans spot 'Gunda' fame Ibu Hatela aka Harish Patel in Marvel's 'Eternals' movie clip

On Monday, stirring nostalgia and excitement among the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans, the Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios released a three-minute-long trailer to evoke emotions amongst the fans about the good old days of going to cinema theatres, delving into a story, its characters, and escape into the world of cinema. The trailer came in a time when OTT platforms have overcast the cinemas.

The trailer was a compilation of the upcoming Marvel movies, namely Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Eternals, which is directed by Nomadland director Chloe Zhao and worked on the screenplay with Kaz and Ryan Firpo, also had its footage in this trailer and gave the fans few revelations about the new characters in the MCU. The movie will bring together Kit Harington and Richard Madden, who played Jon Snow and Robb Stark in Game of Thrones. Angelina Jolie will play Thena, a powerful immortal warrior in Eternals, Salma Hayek will play a gender-swapped role as Ajak, who can fly and teleport. But who are the 'Eternals'?

A group of immortals who have been on Earth for 35,000 years. They've been there amongst the MCU," said Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige at 2019's San Diego Comic-Con.

The clip also gives a glimpse of Bollywood star, Kumail Nanjiani, who plays swordsman Kingo. But the desi Bollywood fans have cut someone out of the footage who too is from Bollywood. The fans are posting a clip in which someone similar to Harish Patel, the actor who played the role of Ibu Hatela in the 1998 movie Gunda.

His iconic role’s locution, "Ma meri chudail ki beti, baap mera shaitan ka chela," was viral in the 2010s Bollywood talk shows. The character has been recognized in several other shows like Pretentious Movie Reviews. Though the desi fans have their own impression about the cast of the Eternals, Harish Patel's IMDB page doesn’t credit him in the role in the new MCU movie.

The 25th MCU after much delay due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic ready to release in November 2021.