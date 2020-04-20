Tom Hanks reveals coronavirus experience, says 'Rita was so nauseous, she had to crawl to use facilities'

American actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to reveal that they tested positive for the coronavirus last month. In a recent radio show, Tom opened up about their symptoms and how they were different for both Rita and him and said that his wife went through a tougher time than he did.

The 63-year-old actor spoke with The National Defense Radio Show on Thursday about his and Wilson's experiences. "Rita went through a tougher time than I did, she had a much higher fever. She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell. She got absolutely no joy from food for a better part of three weeks," Tom said.

He added that Rita "was so nauseous, she had to crawl on the floor from the bed to the facilities." Following their recovery, the duo was spotted for the first time at their Los Angeles home in late March. The Academy Award winner had also mentioned to Variety that he would try to do basic exercises while undergoing treatment in the hospital, but "I was wiped" after only 12 minutes into a 30-minute set.

Earlier, Rita had said that while she and Tom still do not know for sure where or from whom they contracted the virus, they've learned they were both exposed to it "at the same time." For the uninformed, Tom had been in the land down under filming an upcoming Elvis biopic before director Baz Luhrmann suspended filming. Rita was also with him at the time.