Thor Love and Thunder FIRST Review: Chris Hemsworth's film is 'a rocking great time', say critics

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of one of the most anticipated films, Thor: Love and Thunder. First reactions to the film are out, critics can’t stop praising the cast. They took to Twitter and reviewed the film

Erik Davis, film critic tweeted, “Another classic Thor adventures! #ThorLoveAndThunder is everything I wanted it to be. Big, colorful, weird Guns N' Roses-fueled battles to go w/ a hopelessly romantic story about discovering love in unexpected places. Christian Bale & Russell Crowe are especially great. And Korg!”

Jake wrote, “I saw #ThorLoveAndThunder. It can't quite match the visual or comedy bombast of Ragnarok, but Taika Waititi makes up for it with an emotionally mature Marvel movie. It's also very funny (Natalie's got jokes) and features one of the most stunning visual sequences in MCU history.”

Another critic mentioned, “#ThorLoveAndThunder gets better when it's not trying to desperately recapture the magic of Ragnarok. Most of the humor doesn't land as well as it did the first time, but Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, & Christian Bale do the best with it.”

“THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER is a rockin’ great time with electrifying action, lots of laughs (the screaming goats!) & a profound story on absent gods & our desire for love. Natalie Portman makes a mighty return & Christian Bale slays it as the terrifying Gorr. The best Thor film yet!,” mentioned another person.

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth did "a lot of work" to prepare for his nude scene in the film. Sharing that shooting the scene for the Taika Waititi-directed movie felt like a natural evolution for the character, the 38-year-old actor made sure he was in tip-top shape before taking his clothes off, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I mean, it was kind of 10, 11 years in the making, that shot," the Hollywood leading man, who stars alongside Natalie Portman in the new movie, told Entertainment Tonight ". "In each film we`ve taken off another item of clothing, and now we just kind of took it all off." Hemsworth, who embarked on an intense fitness plan before shooting the movie, admitted the director was the driving force behind the scene.

When asked what made him reprise the character for the new Marvel movie, he joked: "Obviously a contractual obligation. If it was my choice it wouldn`t have happened!" The husband of Elsa Pataky has played Thor for more than a decade, and he previously confessed to over-training in the early years.