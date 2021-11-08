‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ intriguing official poster gives first look at green goblin’s return

While Doctor Octopus and Electro had already been confirmed for the film, the poster indicated that Green Goblin will also appear.

The first official poster for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is here. It shows Spider-Man crouching on debris while avoiding Doctor Octopus' tentacles (most likely). The poster has a number of hidden details, pushing enthusiasts to find all of them.

Fans are already sifting through the poster for any buried information. Green Goblin can be seen in the distance, far behind Spider-Man, seeming tiny as he stands on his Goblin Glider, approaching Spidey. Electro's lightning, as well as Sandman's, sand, may be seen in the backdrop.

The Multiverse unleashed. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters December 17. pic.twitter.com/DchHdpKKFy — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) November 8, 2021

The roles of Doc Ock, Electro, Green Goblin, and Sandman are expected to be reprised by Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, and Thomas Haden Church.

To our knowledge, there is no mention of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man on the poster. Many fans anticipate and hope that they will appear in the film. Their role in the tale could be to assist their MCU counterpart (Tom Holland's version) in fighting a squad of supervillains known as the Sinister Six.

All of this is conceivable because ‘No Way Home’, Holland's third Spider-Man film, is centred on the multiverse. In the previous film, ‘Far From Home’, J Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons), this time an alt-right news website owner, used a video recorded by Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio to reveal the true identity of Spider-Man to the entire world (who had died while trying to kill Peter Parker).