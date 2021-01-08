Priyanka Chopra denies flouting COVID-19 lockdown rules in London, issues statement

On Thursday, it was reported that Bollywood actress and Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra had been caught on camera in London apparently breaking the British capital's strict new COVID-19 lockdown rules as she stepped out for a salon appointment with mother Madhu Chopra.

The global icon has, however, denied breaking any rules with her spokesperson stating that the actress had the required paperwork 'legally permitting her to be there'.

For the unversed, 'personal care facilities' like hair salons and beauty salons have to remain closed to the public as London is currently under tier-5 coronavirus restrictions - the highest and strictest measures - meaning that it is a complete lockdown.

However, the 38-year-old actress - who is currently based in London while she films her next big-screen release 'Text For You' - entered a hair salon in the posh Notting Hill district owned by the celebrity hairstylist Josh Wood - just before 5 o'clock on Wednesday along with her mother Madhu, an assistant and pet dog.

Now, according to a report published in Metro.co.uk, a spokesperson of the actress released a statement denying the star flouted any rules.

As reported in Metro.co.uk, a representative of the actress said in a statement to the PA news agency: "Following Government guidance, Priyanka's hair was coloured for the purpose of the film she is currently shooting in London. The salon was opened privately for the production and everyone involved had been tested and followed both the DCMS working guidelines and the film production regulations. As I am sure you are aware, film and TV production is permitted to continue in the UK, and locations can continue to accommodate shoots and recces (pre-filming visits) that are carried out in-line with Government guidelines. The paperwork legally permitting her to be there was provided to the police, and they left satisfied."

Meanwhile, according to the same report, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were alerted at around 17:40hrs on Wednesday, 6 January to reports of a Covid breach taking place within a hairdresser on Lansdowne Mews, Notting Hill. Officers attended and the owner of the salon was given a verbal reminder of the important need to comply with all regulations regarding Covid-19 and signposted to other sources of advice. No fixed penalty notices were issued."

On the work front, Priyanka stars alongside Canadian superstar singer Celine Dion and a host of well-known UK actors. Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas is said to have a cameo in the film as well.