Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood

Plane movie review: Fasten your seat belts, as Gerard Butler, Mike Colter-starrer is an edgy-thrilling ride

Gerard Butler starrer Plane is an edge-of-the-seat survival thriller, that will keep you invested till the last frame.

Reported By:Simran Singh| Edited By: Simran Singh |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 10:21 AM IST

Plane movie review: Fasten your seat belts, as Gerard Butler, Mike Colter-starrer is an edgy-thrilling ride
Plane poster

Director: Jean-François Richet

Starring: Gerard Butler, Mike Colter, Yoson An, Tony Goldwyn, and others

Music: Marco Beltrami, Marcus Trumpp

Where to watch: In cinemas

Duration: 109 mins 

CBFC Rating: A

Rating: 3.5 stars 

Plane review: The basic plot of Gerard Butler's new film is a one-line concept. But what makes it an engaging, edge-of-the-seat ride is the execution and its watertight screenplay. Plane grabs your attention from the beginning, as the narrative swiftly introduces us to Brodie Torrance (Gerard), who is in charge of taking a 14-passenger flight to Tokyo in the worst of weather conditions. Within a few minutes of take-off, the flight gets hit with a bolt of lightning that leads to an electrical malfunction. 

Torrance manages to crash-land the flight with his co-pilot, and they reach Jolo island. While Brodie goes further into the woods to find help, a group of anti-government militants, which rules the island, kidnaps the passengers. Brodie realises that his survival mission has gone to a whole new level, and he will have to save people. The skilled pilot puts faith in one of the passengers, a convicted murderer Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter). They team up and challenge the odds to protect others. 

Watch the trailer of Plane

As I said earlier, the screenplay is a prominent plus point of the film. The film picks up pace right after the plane gets hit with lighting, and there is not a single dull moment after that. You are invested in the film, till the major climactic battle. The shaky camera moments and third-person angle make you feel like you are in the middle of the action. Even the sequence where the flight is going through the rough weather is quite authentic, and it will be best enjoyed in 4DX. 

Speaking about the performances, the film belongs to Gerard and Mike. Butler was quite as natural as the pilot. His peculiarity, the calmness he portrays, the swiftness, and the sensitivity he displays is A-grade. Similarly, Mike takes your attention right from his first frame. Even after the movie, you would take away a few queries about Colter. Apart from them, Yoson An earns your hatred as he nails his act of militant group commander. 

Talking about the shortcomings, the film does lack emotional depth. Due to the swift, no-nonsense narrative, you would not be so emotionally involved or feel for other characters. Mike's personality could have been explored more. But his mysterious past was merely explained with a few lines from the actor. All in all, Plane is an edge-of-the-seat survival thriller, that will keep you invested till the last frame.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kajol rings new year by partying with Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, other family members, close friends
In pics: Amid their dating rumours, have a look at Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's chemistry from The Archies shoot
XXX actress Aabha Paul shows her sexy moves in viral videos
Meet Virat Kohli's glamorous sister-in-law Chetna Kohli, whose style can give Anushka Sharma a run for her money
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Section 144 imposed in Lucknow till February 10, know why
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.