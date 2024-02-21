Twitter
Rakul Preet Singh ties the knot with Jackky Bhagnani in traditional ceremony in Goa

Meet man who at 13 worked as a salesman, borrowed Rs 10000 from mother, now owns Rs 32000 crore company, net worth is...

Dr Hrishikesh Pai, Regional Trustee Asia-Oceania for FIGO, shares round-up of his participation in conferences

Maera Misshra joins Pracchand Ashok, plays mystical Vishkanya in Adnan Khan, Mallika Singh's historical drama

Oppenheimer OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy's blockbuster

Christopher Nolan's latest directorial, Cillian Murphy-starrer Oppenheimer will stream in English and Hindi on JioCinema from March 21.

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 08:23 PM IST

Director Christopher Nolan's latest film, the Cillian Murphy-starrer award-winning biographical film Oppenheimer soon be available for online streaming in English and Hindi. Based on the life of American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the movie stars Cillian Murphy in the titular role along with  Leslie Groves, Robert Downey Jr., Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh. 

Oppenheimer will soon stream on JioCinema in English and Hindi from March 21. The streaming giant dropped the announcement video on social media, with the caption, "Your whole world is about to change. Oppenheimer streaming exclusively on #JioCinema from March 21 onwards. Available in English & Hindi." 

Here's the announcement video of Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer wins big at BAFTA

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) hosted its annual Film Awards on Sunday at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre. The grand event saw a star-studded red carpet as the film stars marked their presence. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer which secured 13 nominations, dominated the awards with 7 wins with Cillian Murphy winning the Best Actor Award.

Oppenheimer had 13 nominations for BAFTA 2024, however, it missed out on 9 honours. It won the best film race defeating Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, Anatomy of a Fall, and The Holdovers. Oppenheimer also won trophies for editing, cinematography, and musical score, as well as the best supporting actor prize for Robert Downey Jr.

The trend of Barbenheimer

Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie were released in July last year. While Nplan's film was expected to do better than Barbie's, the former held its own. The event was later dubbed as ‘Barbenheimer’ and became a cultural phenomenon. Oppenheimer is also available on rent at Prime Video for Rs 149 and on BookMyShow for Rs 199.

