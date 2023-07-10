Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One review: Tom Cruise returns with craziest stunts, gives epic start to finale

Action movie lovers, and Tom Cruise fans, run as fast as Ethan Hunt to watch the actor's latest spy thriller- Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One.

Starring: Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny

Runtime: 2 hr 43 min

Rating: 4.5 stars

Action star Tom Cruise has immortalised the character of Impossible Mission Force (IMF) agent Ethan Hunt. Every time he returns with a new mission on the big screen, he leaves his fans and filmgoers across the globe astonished. Mission: Impossible is among the few franchises in Hollywood that have maintained the spark, the intrigue, and the freshness of the series intact. The seventh instalment, Dead Recogning- Part One, is finally here and has taken the franchise to a new level.

Set a few years after Mission: Impossible Fallout (2018), Ethan Hunt is back with his team, Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), to save the world from a powerful weapon- an AI tech called The Entity, that possesses the threat of global domination. Several influential people are seeking to take control of this new-age force. Ethan has to stop them from acquiring the weapon while protecting his close ones.

The makers have made sure not to take the loyal audience of the franchise for granted. With every film, the team have upped the ante. If you have loved Tom climbing up the Burj Khalifa in Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol, then he raised the bar by hanging on the cargo plane in Mission: Impossible Rouge Nation.

The latest instalment has several action set pieces that are novel, breathtakingly spectacular, and they firmly hold the narrative. Tom driving the Fiat 500 with one hand through the busy streets of Paris with Grace (Hayley Atwell) will keep you at the edge of your seat. Amid the action, this sequence will evoke some genuine laughs as well. A hand-to-hand combat sequence in a narrow lane of Rome will leave you gasping. The climatic sequence on the express train is way more than what you saw in the trailer, and you will be amazed by it. My palm was sweating during this scene because of its intensity and the originality of the sequence. Dead Reckoning has the most stunts in a Mission: Impossible film.

Watch the making of train sequence

The plot of the movie is a bit convoluted, as almost everyone in the film is trying their best to gain control of The Entity. Apart from the ruthless terrorist Gabriel (Esai Morales), even the government agency wishes to control The Entity to become a super nation. The twists and turns in the second half might leave you puzzled for a while. But you'll forget that soon, as you'll see Ethan performing another death-defying stunt. Also, the movie is a build-up to a conclusion with its sequel, so some questions are deliberately left unanswered.

Watch the captivating jump sequence

The movie solely belong to Tom Cruise. The actor knows what his fans want, and he makes sure not to leave them disappointed. Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales and Hayley Atwell have provided great support to him with their honest performances. Another factor that stands out with this film is how the movie isn't all about Hunt and his fancy stunts. Other characters do leave a strong impression. The new addition to the series, the heartless assassin Paris, the burglar Grace, and Hunt's adversary- the powerful terrorist Gabriel stand out with their engaging character arcs.

The film has a few shortcomings as well. The second half of the movie is comparatively slow, as the double-crosses and twists kill the fun for a while. Also, the way Part One ends might leave some filmgoers slightly dissatisfied, as there is no major hook-point for Part Two. Overall, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One is a feast for M:I lovers. Be prepared for an amazing ride of a spy thriller that will leave you craving for more.