Meet superstar, whose boyfriend faked his death to avoid legal case, disappeared abroad with new girlfriend, now he...

This superstar's boyfriend vanished after a fishing trip in 2005 and was believed to be dead, only for investigators to find him alive in 2009.

In the 80s and 90s, a Korean immigrant in the US rose up the ranks of Hollywood as a cameraman anc actor. Born Kim Chong-nam, this actor rechristened himself Patrick McDermott and eventually gained fame as the on-again, off-again boyfriend of musical superstar Olivia Newton John. But eventually, McDermott gained a lot of infamy due to his disappearance and later re-emergence following an alleged death hoax.

Who is Patrick McDermott?

Patrick McDermott was born in South Korea in 1956 to a Korean mother and an American father. At the age of 2, he was adopted by an American family. He began working as a cameraman in Hollywood in the 80s. In 1992, he married actress Yvette Nipar, best known for her appearance in 21 Jump Street and CSI. The couple was married for two years. In 1996, McDermott began a relationship with singer and actress Olivia Newton John, which made him an overnight celebrity.

The scandal around Patrick McDermott’s disappearance and ‘death’

In 2000, McDermott filed for bankruptcy after he received a court order to pay child support to his ex-wife Yvette. They had a son named Chase. The legal case dragged on as the child support remained overdue. In 2005, while McDermott was still dating Olivia, he disappeared while on an overnight fishing trip off the coast of Los Angeles. After a manhunt, the United States Coast Guard concluded that he had most likely died in the sea.

Patrick McDermott’s ‘re-emergence’ in Mexico

The story would have ended then and there if not for unsubstantiated claims that McDermott was alive and had staged his death to avoid the legal battle with his ex-wife. In 2009, investigators on NBC show Dateline claimed tha the cameraman had disappearred to avoid $8000 debt he owed his ex-wife. Texas-based investigator Philip Klein, who led the search, told the media, “Mr. McDermott's wishes, according to his counsel, is not to be 'hounded' any longer by investigators or the media.”

Where is Patrick McDermott now?

In 2017, Australian magazine New Idea claimed to show photogrphic evidence of McDermott being alive and well in Mexico living under a changed name with another woman, who he said was his girlfriend. Private detective Charlie Parker told the outlet that the figure was a “90 per cent match” to McDermott, stating: "The widow's peak is exact. The eyes are very similar and the ears extend down on the head the same distance. I believe it is him.” However, authorities never acted upon the claims given that McDermott was never a fugitive in the US, and the claims were never substantiated, despite the fact that several investigators put forth evidence of him being alive. It is unclear if the man investigators found in Mexico is indeed Patrick McDermott. He continues to live there and is subject to some minor intrigue from press every now and then.