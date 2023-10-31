Matthey Perry's Friends co-stars Jennifer, David, Matt, Lisa, Courteney mourn his loss: 'We are all utterly devastated'

Chandler Bing's 'Friends' wrote in a joint statement, "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss".

Matthew Perry, who is best known for essaying the role of the sarcastic and wise-cracking Chandler Bing in the cult sitcom Friends, passed away on Saturday, October 28, at 54. His co-stars from the NBC show - David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay) have issued a joint statement mourning his loss.

Shared with the celebrity weekly magazine People, their joint statement reads, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Marta Kauffman and David Crane, who co-created Friends, and executive producer Kevin Bright had also expressed their condolences on Perry's shocking demise in a joint statement issued on Sunday. "We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives. He was a brilliant talent", it read.

Ther statement continued, "It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment — not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart."

Concluding their statement with a reference to how they named the episodes in Friends, they wrote, "We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."



READ | 'Goodbye Chandler': Friends fans pour in emotional, heartbreaking tributes after Matthew Perry's shocking death