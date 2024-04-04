Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Indian genius who completed MSc by 12, became IIT professor at 22, was sacked after few years due to...

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming gesture for Rishabh Pant at KKR vs DC IPL match has fans calling him 'pure hearted'

Viral video: Anger mounts over viral video showing Ayodhya Dham railway station's floor covered in paan stains

Meet actress whose body was found 3 days after death, was locked in mental asylum, accused Big B of kidnapping..

Julia Garner's casting as Silver Surfer in Marvel's The Fantastic Four leads to online rants: 'Killed by wokeness'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Indian genius who completed MSc by 12, became IIT professor at 22, was sacked after few years due to...

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming gesture for Rishabh Pant at KKR vs DC IPL match has fans calling him 'pure hearted'

Viral video: Anger mounts over viral video showing Ayodhya Dham railway station's floor covered in paan stains

10 breakfast options to avoid for heart health

8 fruits, vegetables to boost brain development in kids

8 fruits to eat during heatwave for staying hydrated

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

IPL 2024: Who Is Mayank Yadav? The New Pace Sensation Of India | Lucknow Super Giants

DC vs KKR: Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, A Rising Star For Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL 2024

DC vs KKR Highlights 1st Innings: Delhi Capitals Need 273 Runs To Win Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Meet actress whose body was found 3 days after death, was locked in mental asylum, accused Big B of kidnapping..

Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest flop lost Rs 90 crore, created controversy, shows got cancelled, director has no films since

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming gesture for Rishabh Pant at KKR vs DC IPL match has fans calling him 'pure hearted'

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Julia Garner's casting as Silver Surfer in Marvel's The Fantastic Four leads to online rants: 'Killed by wokeness'

Julia Garner of Ozark fame has been cast as the new Silver Surfer in Marvel and Sony's The Fantastic Four

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

article-main
Julia Garner
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Julia Garner recently joined the cast of The Fantastic Four, where she will play an important role in the highly anticipated film. She will be playing Shalla-Bal, a version of Silver Surfer from the Marvel comics, reported Variety.

She will star alongside Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (aka the Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (aka the Thing).

Julia Garner has received widespread recognition, including three Primetime Emmy Awards for her iconic performance as Ruth Langmore in the smash Netflix series Ozark. Matt Shakman (WandaVision) will direct 'Fantastic Four' from a screenplay by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer and Eric Pearson. Production on the film is set to begin this summer, with a planned release on July 25, 2025. The Silver Surfer was previously portrayed by Doug Jones and voiced by Laurence Fishburne in 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Garner’s casting has many fans of the comic very excited. Shalla-Bal has never been portrayed on screen in a live-action film. “Love it. I’m a fan of the comics, so, no issue with this! Excited,” wrote one fan. Another commented on Instagram, “Unexpected yet cool curveball as far as character addition.” However, many angry critics – seemingly unaware that a female Silver Surfer exists in comics – ranted about a female playing Silver Surfer. “Marvel and DC are dead, the woke cancer is killing Hollywood,” wrote one. Another commented, “Another character killed by wokeness.” However, many pointed out that the rants were uncalled for as the casting is comic-consistent.

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT graduate, got AIR 77 in IIT-JEE, hired at Rs 100 crore salary package, fired within a year, he is now…

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya? South star, fiancee of Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth, know their love story's Ambani link

Two Indian delicacies are among 50 best lamb dishes in the world

Meet actor, who became superstar with one show, then quit TV for Bollywood, has 9 flops in 11 years, is now…

KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement