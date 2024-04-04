Julia Garner's casting as Silver Surfer in Marvel's The Fantastic Four leads to online rants: 'Killed by wokeness'

Julia Garner of Ozark fame has been cast as the new Silver Surfer in Marvel and Sony's The Fantastic Four

Julia Garner recently joined the cast of The Fantastic Four, where she will play an important role in the highly anticipated film. She will be playing Shalla-Bal, a version of Silver Surfer from the Marvel comics, reported Variety.

She will star alongside Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (aka the Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (aka the Thing).

Julia Garner has received widespread recognition, including three Primetime Emmy Awards for her iconic performance as Ruth Langmore in the smash Netflix series Ozark. Matt Shakman (WandaVision) will direct 'Fantastic Four' from a screenplay by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer and Eric Pearson. Production on the film is set to begin this summer, with a planned release on July 25, 2025. The Silver Surfer was previously portrayed by Doug Jones and voiced by Laurence Fishburne in 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Garner’s casting has many fans of the comic very excited. Shalla-Bal has never been portrayed on screen in a live-action film. “Love it. I’m a fan of the comics, so, no issue with this! Excited,” wrote one fan. Another commented on Instagram, “Unexpected yet cool curveball as far as character addition.” However, many angry critics – seemingly unaware that a female Silver Surfer exists in comics – ranted about a female playing Silver Surfer. “Marvel and DC are dead, the woke cancer is killing Hollywood,” wrote one. Another commented, “Another character killed by wokeness.” However, many pointed out that the rants were uncalled for as the casting is comic-consistent.

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.