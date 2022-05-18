Johnny Depp smiles after Amber Heard's lawyer impersonates him amid trial, fans call her 'his fan'

Credit: Cathy Russon/Twitter

Johnny Depp, who claimed that he was into an abusive relationship with Amber Heard, was seen smiling when Heard’s impersonated him. The video of the same is going viral on social media.

Johnny smiled when Elaine Bredehoft tried to talk like him while asking him about a tape. In the video, she can be heard saying, “she played a tape where Johnny said ‘you will not see my eyes again' do you recall that?”

A number of people reacted to the video. One of them wrote, “The fact Elaine Bredehoft has no more questions for Amber Heard after Camille Vasquez’s extensive cross-examination tells you everything you need to know. They’ve got nothing.” The second one mentioned, “Elaine trying her hardest to make the court & case a circus..”

After undergoing four days of trial, Amber Heard finished her testimony on Tuesday, defending herself from allegations of faking her abuse claims against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The testimony turned bitter when Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez, accused her of lying and suggested that she was the true abuser. She played audio recordings of arguments between the couple and read-aloud love notes that Heard had written to Depp after the alleged assaults, reports Variety.

"You weren't scared of him at all, were you?" Vasquez asked Amber, to which she replied, "This is a man who tried to kill me. Of course, it's scary. He's also my husband."

Heard is defending herself against Depp's $50 million libel lawsuit. Depp's team accused Heard of destroying his career with false accusations of physical and sexual assault. Depp gave his own account of their relationship over the course of four days in April, and the outcome of the trial will largely depend on which of the two the jury finds more trustworthy. (With inputs from ANI)