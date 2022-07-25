Search icon
Jennifer Lopez shares glimpse of her nude photoshoot on her 53rd birthday, netizens call her 'sexy'

Jennifer Lopez's latest photoshoot has left fans drooling over her hot avatar. "You are on fire," an Instagram user wrote.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 10:16 AM IST

Jennifer Lopez/Twitter

Singer Jennifer Lopez, who turned 53 recently, surprised fans by sharing a glimpse of her nude photoshoot. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer, on Sunday, posted a video in which she is seen applying a lotion to her body as she gave different poses for the launch of her new JLo Body line from her JLo Beauty brand.

"We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty," a post on her Instagram read.

She continued, "Today's my birthday and I am gifting YOU with a special drop of #JLoBody FIRM + FLAUNT Targeted Booty Balm. Head over to JLoBeauty.com to shop the video for some seriously sexy science for your best assets! #JLoBeauty."

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Jennifer's latest photoshoot has left fans drooling over her hot avatar. "My superstar idol with timeless beauty and super hot mama at 53," a fan commented. "Oh My God! Sexy," another one wrote. "You are on fire," an Instagram user wrote.

Jennifer is celebrating her first birthday after she exchanged vows with Ben Affleck in Las Vegas.Last week, Jennifer revealed in her On the JLo newsletter that she and Affleck, 49, tied the knot at A Little White Chapel. In the newsletter, she wrote, "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," adding that the ceremony was "exactly what we wanted."

Ben proposed to Jennifer in 2002 after meeting on the set of the film `Gigli`. However, the pair called off their engagement in 2004. After going their separate ways, the couple sparked romance rumours in May 2021 when they were spotted holding hands while on vacation in Montana.

