Kartik Aaryan reveals how he'd treat his ex if he met her at an awards show, what he'd never do in a relationship

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan has been in the news ever since his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 took the box office by storm and ended Bollywood's dry spell at the ticket window. Since then, the actor has announced multiple projects and has been the talk of the town for indirectly being mentioned in Sara Ali Khan's rapid-fire round on Koffee With Karan season 7. When host Karan Johar asked Sara 'why is your ex, your ex?' during the rapid-fire round on the show, the Kedarnath actress replied 'because he is everyone's ex.' Netizens assumed that Sara was talking about Kartik Aaryan as they were rumoured to be dating.

Now, during an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when Kartik Aaryan was asked in the rapid-fire round what was the one thing he was proud of, the actor while taking an indirect jibe at Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan said that he is proud of being popular on rapid-fire shows.

During the same rapid-fire round, when Kartik was asked how would he treat his ex if he met her at an awards show, he said, "meet her gracefully." Kartik also revealed that the one thing he would never do in a relationship was "bad-mouth', and "spread rumours."

Notedly, a recent video of Kartik Aaryan who was rumoured to be dating Sara Ali Khan, posing with the Simmba actress at an awards show had recently gone viral on social media.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Shehzada. Shehzada is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

Meanwhile, Kartik recently announced that he has signed a project with Sajid Nadiadwala's production house which will be helmed by Kabir Khan. Though the details of the project have been kept under wraps, it is speculated to be a massive entertainer on a large-scale production based on true events.

He will be also seen in Freddy opposite Alaya F. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller and in Hansal Mehta's Captain India. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country.