Goodfellas star Ray Liotta passes away at 67

Ray Liotta

American veteran actor and producer Ray Liotta passed away at the age of 67. As per the report of Deadline, Ray died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, and he was filming Dangerous Waters there. Ray gained worldwide popularity by starring in Martin Scorsese's crime classic Goodfellas.

Several fans of Ray have expressed their shock at the artist's demise, and they are left heartbroken. Several users on Twitter and Instagram have paid homage to Roy.

Here's are some reactions

Damn this caught me off guard, just like most of my favorite performances he gave us.

Rest easy #RayLiotta pic.twitter.com/o5RksIPCy6 — Jeff Daniel Phillips (@JeffDanPhillips) May 26, 2022

"As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster." RIP Legend. #rayliotta pic.twitter.com/ZDE0KQnYrt — Stephanie Ferguson (@StephieKonicki) May 26, 2022

Liotta survived with a daughter, Karsen. Reportedly, he was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo. Apart from his big-screen appearances, Ray also starred with Taron Egerton in the Apple TV+ series Black Bird, Prime Video’s Hanna and starred opposite Jennifer Lopez in the NBC drama Shades of Blue (2016-18).

Liotta has won a Primetime Emmy in 2005 for his guest stint on ER. He was also a two-time SAG Award nominee for the miniseries Texas Rising (2015) and The Rat Pack. In the 1998 telefilm, Ray starred as Frank Sinatra opposite Don Cheadle, Joe Mantegna and Angus Macfayden. Among his earlier screen roles was recurring as Joey Perrini in the NBC soap Another World (1978-81).