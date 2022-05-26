Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta passes away at 67

Reportdly, Ray was filming Dangerous Water in the Dominican Republic, and he died in his sleep.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 26, 2022, 10:41 PM IST

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta passes away at 67
Ray Liotta

American veteran actor and producer Ray Liotta passed away at the age of 67. As per the report of Deadline, Ray died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, and he was filming Dangerous Waters there. Ray gained worldwide popularity by starring in Martin Scorsese's crime classic Goodfellas. 

Several fans of Ray have expressed their shock at the artist's demise, and they are left heartbroken. Several users on Twitter and Instagram have paid homage to Roy. 

Here's are some reactions

Liotta survived with a daughter, Karsen. Reportedly, he was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo. Apart from his big-screen appearances, Ray also starred with Taron Egerton in the Apple TV+ series Black Bird, Prime Video’s Hanna and starred opposite Jennifer Lopez in the NBC drama Shades of Blue (2016-18).

Liotta has won a Primetime Emmy in 2005 for his guest stint on ER. He was also a two-time SAG Award nominee for the miniseries Texas Rising (2015) and The Rat Pack. In the 1998 telefilm, Ray starred as Frank Sinatra opposite Don Cheadle, Joe Mantegna and Angus Macfayden. Among his earlier screen roles was recurring as Joey Perrini in the NBC soap Another World (1978-81).

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.