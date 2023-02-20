Search icon
Filmmaker Judd Apatow makes fun of Tom Cruise's height and Scientology beliefs at DGA Awards

Jugg Apatow eviscerated Tom Cruise for his character, interests and even his height at the Directors Guild of America Awards.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 08:03 PM IST

Filmmaker Judd Apatow makes fun of Tom Cruise's height and Scientology beliefs at DGA Awards
Credit: Tom Cruise-Judd Apatow/Instagram

Notable director Judd Apatow, who is known for his work behind the camera, recently poked fun at Tom Cruise while hosting the Directors Guild of America Awards.

According to Fox News, a USA-based news outlet, in his opening monologue, Apatow eviscerated Cruise for his character, interests and even his height. Teasing Cruise's 5'7 stature, Apatow said, "The special effects in "Maverick" were so top-notch, I couldn't even see the stack of phone books Tom Cruise sat on to reach the flight controls."

Referring to Cruise's infamous 2005 interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show, he continued, "Remember when Tom Cruise jumped up and down on the couch and we all thought, What a lunatic! And now he rides a motorcycle off a cliff and BASE jumps and we`re all like, Tom's fine!"

"Tom is not fine. Someone needs to explain to him something called CGI. You're 60. Calm down," Apatow added, reported Fox News. He further joked, "But every time he does one of these new pranks, it does feel like an ad for Scientology. I mean, is that in Dianetics? Because there`s nothing about jumping off a cliff in the Torah."

As per Fox News, Cruise, who has three children with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, two of whom he adopted, and one daughter with ex-wife Katie Holmes, has been outspokenly anti-medication. This was pointed out by Apatow when he criticized Cruise`s personal choices, particularly his parenting and stance on medicine.

"The only thing he seems to be afraid of is co-parenting and antidepressants... I doubled my Prozac today just for this. I doubled it! Do you think if Tom Cruise took antidepressants, he`d be like, `I`m not jumping out of a f---ing cliff. I'm rich!" he said, as per Fox News. 

