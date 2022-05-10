Emma Chamberlain wears Maharaja of Patiala's necklace at Met Gala 2022, netizens say 'stolen choker'

Emma Chamberlain/Instagram

Famous American YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, who reportedly wore Maharaja of Patiala's diamond choker to the Met Gala 2022, is facing harsh criticism online. At this year's Met Gala red carpet several celebs were seen wearing some iconic pieces of clothing or accessories important in history staying true to the 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' theme.

Emma, who has also been recently appointed as Cartier's latest brand ambassador, was seen wearing a Cartier choker at the Met Gala 2022 held on May 2 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. She wore a Louis Vuitton dress for the occasion and donned bejeweled diamond pieces including a tiara and apparently the iconic Maharaja of Patiala's choker as well.

In 1928, Patiala's Maharaja decided to turn the world's seventh-largest diamond, the De Beers diamond, into a necklace. He hired Cartier to make a necklace. The necklace mysteriously disappeared after his son Maharaja Yadavindra Singh last wore it in 1948. It was known as the famous Patiala necklace. It reappeared in London and disappeared for some time before being "buy-back" by Cartier. However, the claim that the choker was "stolen" has not been substantiated.

Netizens have bashed the famous internet personality with many people calling the piece of jewelry 'stolen choker' in the comments section of her Instagram photos. A Twitter user wrote, "So I just found out Emma Chamberlain wore the Maharaja of Patiala’s necklace at the met gala… this is wayyy worse than kim wearing marilyn monroe’s dress. It has a deep and painful history attached to it. Very on theme, nothing screams gilded glamour quite like expropriation."

So i just found out emma chamberlain wore the maharaja of patiala’s necklace at the met gala… this is wayyy worse than kim wearing marilyn monroe’s dress. It has a deep and painful history attached to it. Very on theme, nothing screams gilded glamour quite like expropriation pic.twitter.com/XqqHwqusdU May 7, 2022

"Thanks #cartier. Those are the jewels of the Maharaja of Patiala. That’s a piece of India’s stolen history, not a fancy piece of jewellery to lend out to celebrities. Disrespectful on so many levels," another person tweeted.

Thanks #cartier. Those are the jewels of the Maharaja of Patiala. That’s a piece of India’s stolen history, not a fancy piece of jewellery to lend out to celebrities. Disrespectful on so many levels. pic.twitter.com/KhK5LPexaj May 7, 2022

READ | Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Emma Stone, others bring their fashion A-game

Dubbed 'fashion's biggest night', the Met Gala 2022 was attended by celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Natasha Poonawalla, Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas among others.