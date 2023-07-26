Headlines

Delhi dry days 2023: No liquor sale allowed in capital on these upcoming dates; check list here

Vlogging gone wrong: Vlogger's bike journey takes unexpected turn into canal, watch

Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2023 reopens: Register before July 27 to secure a spot in the state’s medical colleges

Not Bradman, Smith, Tendulkar, Kohli or Lara, this cricketer has highest batting average in Tests; career ended too soon

Little boy plays with massive snake, viral video sparks online debate

8 Ways to reduce premature grey hair

7 reasons to avoid eating non-veg food during monsoon

How Ranveer Singh’s last five films performed at Box Office?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

DNA | Uproar over Israeli judicial changes: What's it all about?

Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan discuss Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale, former says Elvish Yadav shouldn't win: 'Bhale yeh dil...'

Jawan's Zinda Banda to be Bollywood's most expensive song ever? All about Rs 15-crore track featuring SRK, 1000 dancers

Made In Heaven season 2 finally gets release date, first poster unveils surprising new faces in cast: Details inside

Did The Simpsons predict Elon Musk's renaming of Twitter to X? Here's the truth

A screengrab from and old episode of The Simpsons appears to predict Twitter's new X logo.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 02:50 PM IST

The Simpsons has been the longest-running sitcom in history and one of the most culturally significant ones as well. With over 750 episodes spread across 35 seasons, the popular animated show has made satirical comments on American and global pop culture. Many of these satirical jibes have often come true, most famously Donald Trump’s Presidential term. A recent screengrab, purportedly from an old episode of Simpsons, claimed that the show also predicted Twitter’s new rebranding.

Twitter’s transformation into X Corp

Recently, Twitter’s owner Elon Musk announced that Twitter was being rebranded into X Corp. Apart from the name change, the website also saw a change in the site’s logo. The iconic Twitter bird was replaced by a minimalistic X. While the reactions to the change have been mixed, Musk says the change is here to stay. The billionaire also bought x.com domain and redirected it to Twitter.

Did Simspons show Twitter’s X logo in an old episode?

Recently, a screengrab from an old Simpsons episode went viral, which appeared to show Homer holding a mobile with the Twitter app open. One of the four icons at the bottom appeared to show an X, similar to the site’s new logo. The screengrab is not fake, for starters. It is from a 2012 episode of the show, titled Ned ‘n’ Edna’s Blend Agenda. The episode in question focused on Ned Flanders’s secret marriage to Edna Krabappel. However, the symbol shown on the show is not an X, and the versions floating on the internet are all photoshopped. On the show, the symbol is a circle with a cross on it, in blue colour, similar to but not the same as the new X logo of the bird app.

Simpsons predictions that did come true

Over the course of its 35 seasons, The Simpsons has seen dozens of predictions coming true. In season 6, the show depicted a type of smartwatch, something that did become a reality two decades later. In season 5, an episode showed how the Springfield Elementary cafeteria served horse meat, something that became a reality during the infamous 2013 horse meat scandal. In 2012, an episode showed Lady Gaga performing at the Superbowl, something the singer did five years later. In season 10, the Simpsons hinted that 20th Century Fox and Disney would merge one day, which they did eventually in 2019. In season 11, President Trump was mentioned on the show. One scene showed Trump descending the elevator. In 2016, a scene from Trump’s campaign almost mirrored the scene from the show.

Supreme Court refuses to stay ongoing delimitation of Lok Sabha, Assembly seats in Assam

Baba Ramdev, yoga guru and founder of Rs 46000 crore firm, buys new powerful SUV worth over Rs 1.5 crore

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 website www.cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023 launched, registration begins today

Oppenheimer biographer denies film's Bhagavad Gita interpretation is controversial: 'These are issues that...'

10 years of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to host special screening of film in memory of Milkha Singh

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

