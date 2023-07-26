Did The Simpsons predict Elon Musk's renaming of Twitter to X? Here's the truth

A screengrab from and old episode of The Simpsons appears to predict Twitter's new X logo.

The Simpsons has been the longest-running sitcom in history and one of the most culturally significant ones as well. With over 750 episodes spread across 35 seasons, the popular animated show has made satirical comments on American and global pop culture. Many of these satirical jibes have often come true, most famously Donald Trump’s Presidential term. A recent screengrab, purportedly from an old episode of Simpsons, claimed that the show also predicted Twitter’s new rebranding.

Twitter’s transformation into X Corp

Recently, Twitter’s owner Elon Musk announced that Twitter was being rebranded into X Corp. Apart from the name change, the website also saw a change in the site’s logo. The iconic Twitter bird was replaced by a minimalistic X. While the reactions to the change have been mixed, Musk says the change is here to stay. The billionaire also bought x.com domain and redirected it to Twitter.

Did Simspons show Twitter’s X logo in an old episode?

Recently, a screengrab from an old Simpsons episode went viral, which appeared to show Homer holding a mobile with the Twitter app open. One of the four icons at the bottom appeared to show an X, similar to the site’s new logo. The screengrab is not fake, for starters. It is from a 2012 episode of the show, titled Ned ‘n’ Edna’s Blend Agenda. The episode in question focused on Ned Flanders’s secret marriage to Edna Krabappel. However, the symbol shown on the show is not an X, and the versions floating on the internet are all photoshopped. On the show, the symbol is a circle with a cross on it, in blue colour, similar to but not the same as the new X logo of the bird app.

Simpsons predictions that did come true

Over the course of its 35 seasons, The Simpsons has seen dozens of predictions coming true. In season 6, the show depicted a type of smartwatch, something that did become a reality two decades later. In season 5, an episode showed how the Springfield Elementary cafeteria served horse meat, something that became a reality during the infamous 2013 horse meat scandal. In 2012, an episode showed Lady Gaga performing at the Superbowl, something the singer did five years later. In season 10, the Simpsons hinted that 20th Century Fox and Disney would merge one day, which they did eventually in 2019. In season 11, President Trump was mentioned on the show. One scene showed Trump descending the elevator. In 2016, a scene from Trump’s campaign almost mirrored the scene from the show.