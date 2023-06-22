Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Did Simpsons predict the missing of Titan submersible? See uncanny similarity here

Simpsons had already predicted the missing of Titan submersible in 2006.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 09:37 PM IST

Did Simpsons predict the missing of Titan submersible? See uncanny similarity here
Titan submersible | Photo: Twitter

As the search continues to find the missing submersible with five people that went to explore the sunken remains of Titanic, an interesting prediction of the event has come to light. A Simpsons fan posted a video on Twitter claiming that the show had already predicted the mishappening. 

A rescue team is still looking for the submersible, operated by Ocean Gate, in an effort to save those onboard. A similar incident was depicted in the 17th season of The Simpsons cartoon, aired in 2006.

In the 10th episode, Homer goes on an expedition with a man who he believes to be his biological father. The man reveals to Homer that there is a lost treasure of a sunken ship called 'Piso Mojado'. 

Then they decided to explore the depth of the ocean in submersibles. During their excursions, Homer's submersible gets stuck in a coral cave.

He begins to lose consciousness as oxygen levels fall in his vessel. But he is shown waking up in a hospital three days later. Although, it is not the exact same incident fans are interlinking the two.  

Posting a video, the Twitter user wrote, "Crazy how the Simpsons already predicted about the missing submarine," tweeted one user. "Idk what surprises y'all of the lost submarine in the Atlantic that went down to see the remains of the Titanic. The Simpsons had already warned us."

In its three-decade-long run, the American sitcom also predicted other major events like the election of Donald Trump as US President, the invention of smartwatches, the US winning an Olympic medal and the coronavirus pandemic.

Read: DNA Verified: Missing Titanic submarine found empty? OceanGate conspiracy brews, know truth here

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy
Meet Bellamkonda Sreenivas, set to make his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of Prabhas' film Chatrapathi
Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness
Adah Sharma's many controversies: From comments on The Kerala Story ban to 'indecent' post after Bappi Lahiri's death
Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Manabadi: When, where and how to check Andhra Pradesh AP 10th supply results online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.