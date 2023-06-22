Did Simpsons predict the missing of Titan submersible? See uncanny similarity here

Titan submersible | Photo: Twitter

As the search continues to find the missing submersible with five people that went to explore the sunken remains of Titanic, an interesting prediction of the event has come to light. A Simpsons fan posted a video on Twitter claiming that the show had already predicted the mishappening.

A rescue team is still looking for the submersible, operated by Ocean Gate, in an effort to save those onboard. A similar incident was depicted in the 17th season of The Simpsons cartoon, aired in 2006.

In the 10th episode, Homer goes on an expedition with a man who he believes to be his biological father. The man reveals to Homer that there is a lost treasure of a sunken ship called 'Piso Mojado'.

Then they decided to explore the depth of the ocean in submersibles. During their excursions, Homer's submersible gets stuck in a coral cave.

He begins to lose consciousness as oxygen levels fall in his vessel. But he is shown waking up in a hospital three days later. Although, it is not the exact same incident fans are interlinking the two.

Posting a video, the Twitter user wrote, "Crazy how the Simpsons already predicted about the missing submarine," tweeted one user. "Idk what surprises y'all of the lost submarine in the Atlantic that went down to see the remains of the Titanic. The Simpsons had already warned us."

The Simpsons really predicted the titanic submarine situation .. and that they would completely run out of oxygen (watch till the end) this is actually scary. pic.twitter.com/xOWtE6DTQq — Qura (@Qurandale) June 22, 2023

In its three-decade-long run, the American sitcom also predicted other major events like the election of Donald Trump as US President, the invention of smartwatches, the US winning an Olympic medal and the coronavirus pandemic.

Read: DNA Verified: Missing Titanic submarine found empty? OceanGate conspiracy brews, know truth here