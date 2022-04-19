Chris Hemsworth's Thor Love and Thunder teaser: Natalie Portman debuts as Lady Thor

Thor Love and Thunder

Marvel Studios released the first teaser of the much-awaited Thor: Love and Thunder starring Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, and it left fans craving for more. The forth-instalment of the Thor series is helmed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Watiti, who had directed the blockbuster prequel Thor Ragnarok.

Thor: Love and Thunder will continue Thor's saga from Avengers Endgame. In the film, Thor lives with Guardians, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and the team. However, he gives up his mantle of being a god and decides to go on a quest of finding himself. The film will be offering long-awaited clues to what’s in store for the God of Thunder. The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

Here's the teaser

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

This will be Chris Hemsworth's fourth outing in the standalone Thor series after the 2011 film Thor, followed by the 2013 film Thor: The Dark World, and the 2017 film Thor Ragnarok. Directed by Waititi and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, Thor: Love and Thunder is all set to release in theatres on the 8th of July in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.