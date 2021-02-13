Cardi B faces social media ire after she says 'men should spend more' on Valentine's Day

Popular American rapper-songwriter Cardi B, who never shies away from speaking her mind, found herself in the middle of a controversy and was at the receiving end of social media ire after she said that in comparison to men, women should spend less on Valentine's Day gifts.

The 28-year-old 'WAP' rapper took to her Twitter handle and wrote that she believes men should spend more on gifts for the holiday than women.

She tweeted, "Yes! Men do deserve to get a gift as well for Valentine's Day, but the gift has to be less expensive than the girl's gift." Cardi added, "Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass."

Her tweet did not go down too well with social media users who slammed her for her remark about Valentine's Day gifts.

However, Cardi stuck by her words in another series of messages posted after the earlier tweet. Referencing the gifts exchanged between her and her husband Offset, she wrote "Ok so due to my Vday tweet men came on my twitter roasting me sayin 'but you bought your man a lambo' but remember...I got 550K ring on my left hand, 400k ring on my right, Thousands of dollars In Birkins, soo much jewelry, a lambo truck and rolls Royce truck ..so we even in gifts."

Giving a more apt example for men, Cardi continued, "So if ya don't like the flowers & grass comparisons let me give ya one that makes men happy. If you buy her thousand dollars Louboutin heels, she should buy you a ps5 that's around USD 550."

Previously in September, Cardi B filed papers to divorce her husband, Offset, after three years of their on-and-off marriage.

The 'WAP' singer, 27, known for songs that celebrate sex, money and female empowerment and for her playful, idiosyncratic lyrical style, filed divorce papers in family court in Fulton County, Georgia, according to court records. An initial hearing was set for November 4, 2020.

However, in October, she called off the divorce.