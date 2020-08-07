Cameron Diaz on why she said goodbye to her 20-year career in Hollywood

Cameron Diaz recently opened up about walking away from her Hollywood career two years ago and said that she found "peace" in her "soul" because of it.

Her last movie appearance was in the 2014 adaptation of Annie in her 20-year career in Hollywood. Cameron, on fellow actress Gwyneth Paltrow's podcast recently said, "I got a peace in my soul because I finally was taking care of myself," BBC reported.

The 47-year-old further added, "It's a strange thing to say, I know a lot of people won't understand it, I know you understand it, but it's so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there. There's a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you're really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there."

For the uninformed, Cameron had confirmed her retirement from acting in 2018 but has previously stated that she will not rule out a return one day. Cameron later married 41-year-old Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden in 2015 and the couple had their first child, daughter Raddix, in December 2019.

She also credited Gwyneth with having encouraged her to become a mum. She admitted, "Being a mother at the age that I am, I don't think I could have been this parent at 25. I would not have become a mother if it wasn't for you. You used to talk, I'd be like, 'I'm not having kids'. And you're like: 'You are having kids, you're getting married, you're having children'."