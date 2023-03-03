Black Adam OTT release date: When, where to watch Dwayne Johnson-starrer superhero film

Black Adam/Prime Video Instagram

Starring Dwayne Johnson in the titular role, the American superhero film Black Adam was released in the theatres on October 21, 2022. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the superhero film is based on the DC character of the same name and is the 12th film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

For those who missed watching the film in theatres, Black Adam will be streaming on Prime Video from March 15. The OTT giant took to its social media handles on Friday, March 3, and made the announcement as it shared the film's poster and wrote, "he is here to unleash his fury on the modern world #BlackAdamOnPrime, Mar 15". The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson in the role of Teth Adam who was bestowed with the powers of almighty gods. In ancient Kahndaq (a fictional Middle-eastern country), he was imprisoned for nearly 5,000 years for misusing his powers. The film takes us on a journey of a now-freed Black Adam on a rampage to serve his unique form of justice originating from deep-rooted rage, challenged by modern-day heroes of The Justice Society.



Apart from Johnson as Teth Adam/Black Adam, the superhero film also features Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall/Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Albert Rothstein/Atom Smasher, Marwan Kenzari as Ishmael Gregor/Sabbac, Quintessa Swindell as Maxine Hunkel/Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate.



This is the first-ever film to explore the story of the DC character Black Adam created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. The Collet-Serra directorial has its screenplay written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. The superhero film is produced by New Line Cinema, DC Films, and Seven Bucks Productions.



