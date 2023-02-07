Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania first reactions call film 'frustratingly rough', critics praise villain Kang

Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors in Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania

The first reviews for Marvel’s upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania are out. The third instalment in the Ant-Man series, the film sees the titular characters, played by Paul Rudd and Evangelline Lilly, face a new threat in the form of Kang, the Conqueror. The reviews are mixed with critics praising the new villain but criticising the film’s plot and lack of emotional stakes.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania kicks of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film, directed by Peyton Reed, also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, along with Kathryn Newton, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Bill Murray. The film’s premiere was held in Los Angeles on the night of February 6, which was attended by the star cast along with select film critics from the West.

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania kicks off Marvel’s Phase Five with a vivid but messy spectacle. It never quite finds its footing and relies on style over substance, the quality never matching the confidence. Jonathan Majors’ Kang is solid but the overall film is sadly just… okay. pic.twitter.com/LzKXgCER7v — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) February 7, 2023

Upon the conclusion of the screening, many of the critics took to social media to give their first reactions about the film. Variety’s Courtney Howard called the film’s first act ‘frustratingly rough’ and said that “while the external stakes are clear & weighty, emotional drive felt slight”. Simon Thompson, who writes for Forbes, said that the film “never quite finds its footing and relies on style over substance”. He did praise Jonathan Majors’ Kang but said that overall, the film is just ok. Anthony from The Movie Podcast echoed the sentiment when he tweeted, “the story is plagued with filler, while sufficient, lacks depth.”

After a frustratingly rough act 1, #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania finally gets going, only to end where this story should’ve began. While the external stakes are clear & weighty, emotional drive felt slight (and levity even lighter). That said, Jonathan Majors rules. pic.twitter.com/qpZeKTgdUd — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) February 7, 2023

Many others liked the film, however. Film critic Michael Lee called Quantumania ‘the most mature installment of the franchise’, and said that it ‘sets the stage for the rest of the Multiverse Saga’. Geek Vibes Nation called the film MCU’s best since Avengers Endgame. “The film is a psychedelic roller coaster through the quantum realm that delivers moments of laughs, tears, bone crunching action and heart as the film raises the stakes,” read their tweet.

Peyton Reed’s #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is the best MCU has delivered since #AvengersEndgame



The film is a psychedelic roller coaster through the quantum realm that delivers moments of laughs, tears, bone crunching action and heart as the film raises the stakes pic.twitter.com/CthkkMmaQj — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) February 7, 2023

There was universal praise for Jonathan Majors’ Kang, however, with most critics praising the performance as well as the character’s impact on screen. Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania releases worldwide in theatres on February 17.