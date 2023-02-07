Search icon
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania first reactions call film 'frustratingly rough', critics praise villain Kang

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania: First reactions to the Marvel film are mixed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 04:42 PM IST

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania first reactions call film 'frustratingly rough', critics praise villain Kang
Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors in Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania

The first reviews for Marvel’s upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania are out. The third instalment in the Ant-Man series, the film sees the titular characters, played by Paul Rudd and Evangelline Lilly, face a new threat in the form of Kang, the Conqueror. The reviews are mixed with critics praising the new villain but criticising the film’s plot and lack of emotional stakes.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania kicks of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film, directed by Peyton Reed, also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, along with Kathryn Newton, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Bill Murray. The film’s premiere was held in Los Angeles on the night of February 6, which was attended by the star cast along with select film critics from the West.

Upon the conclusion of the screening, many of the critics took to social media to give their first reactions about the film. Variety’s Courtney Howard called the film’s first act ‘frustratingly rough’ and said that “while the external stakes are clear & weighty, emotional drive felt slight”. Simon Thompson, who writes for Forbes, said that the film “never quite finds its footing and relies on style over substance”. He did praise Jonathan Majors’ Kang but said that overall, the film is just ok. Anthony from The Movie Podcast echoed the sentiment when he tweeted, “the story is plagued with filler, while sufficient, lacks depth.”

Many others liked the film, however. Film critic Michael Lee called Quantumania ‘the most mature installment of the franchise’, and said that it ‘sets the stage for the rest of the Multiverse Saga’. Geek Vibes Nation called the film MCU’s best since Avengers Endgame. “The film is a psychedelic roller coaster through the quantum realm that delivers moments of laughs, tears, bone crunching action and heart as the film raises the stakes,” read their tweet.

There was universal praise for Jonathan Majors’ Kang, however, with most critics praising the performance as well as the character’s impact on screen. Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania releases worldwide in theatres on February 17.

