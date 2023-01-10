Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania trailer: Paul Rudd battles MCU's newest villain, film sets up Avengers 5. Watch

Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors in Ant-Man and the Quantumania trailer

The trailer of Marvel’s upcoming superhero action adventure Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was unveiled on Tuesday morning (Monday evening US time). The film, part of Marvel Cinematic Universe, sets up the new phase of the franchise by introducing the new overarching villain – Kang the Conqueror (played by Jonathan Majors).

The trailer opens with Kang’s voice talking to Ant-Man aka Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) on how they are similar and can help each other. We see visuals of Scott and his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) as well as Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) get sucked into the Quantum Realm. Scott wants to help Kang as he assures him he can get him the time he lost with his daughter. However, Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), who has prior experience with Kang warns him against that.

Eventually, Janet’s prophecy does come true and Kang turns against Scott and the gang, setting up an epic showdown where the hero and the villain engage in a fist fight against a brightly-coloured, visually stunning backdrop in the quantum realm. The film’s official synopsis states that it will see our heroes ‘exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible’. The trailer also sets up the next Avengers film as it refers to the birth of a new dynasty. The next Avengers film, which won’t release till 2025, is titled Avengers: Kang Dynasty.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the third solo Ant-Man film. Directed by Peyton Reed, the film also stars Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar. The film, which is slated to be released on February 17 globally, kicks off the new Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.