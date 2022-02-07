Angelina Jolie shares emotional letter sent by young Afghan girl

Popular Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, on Sunday, shared an emotional letter that has been sent by a young Afghan girl to her, on Instagram. However, the letter was blurred so that the identity of the girl remains a mystery.

Angelina Jolie, who is 46 years old, shared the letter with the caption, “A young woman in #Afghanistan sent me this letter. I’m protecting her identity, but she hasn’t been able to go back to school since the Taliban seized power."

Noting that women in Afghanistan are “being arrested simply for taking part in peaceful protests,” the young girl wrote to Jolie. The actress further mentioned, the young wrote, “I might never be able to go outside again or even be able to speak as I am a girl."

After this, she shared another extract from the girl’s letter, “I feel like women don’t have any right to speak or put their word forward.”

“The rights of the woman are taken away from them and they are not allowed to do anything in the country," she added. The girl further detailed an instance and wrote, “a few weeks back when the Taliban arrested two of the women who raised their voices in order to ask for the rights of woman and freedom. I just thought that this is the end.”

“Please track what is happening in Afghanistan, where young women are being taken from their homes at night at gunpoint and disappeared, and new restrictions are being imposed on the freedom of women and girls day by day,” the actress mentioned.

"Please help ensure they’re not forgotten," Jolie concluded her post. Her post was also highlighted women’s rights activists who are "missing" in Afghanistan. It includes Alia Azizi, Parwana Ibrahimkhel, Mursal Ayar, and Zahra Mohammadi, plus Tamana Zaryab Paryani and her three sisters.

So many people have reacted to the post. One of the social media users wrote, “Ty for being the voice for so many women and men around the world.” The second one mentioned, “Thank you for being their voice and spreading awareness.” The third person commented, “I think we’re all tracking and educates in it but the hardest part is we don’t know how to help.”