Johnny Depp to donate $1M settlement money received from Amber Heard

Johnny Depp was recently seen as the lead in the French drama, Jeanne du Barry.

We all are familiar with Johnny Depp, and Amber Heard's much-publicised defamation settlement. Now, going by the latest buzz, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has decided to donate the settlement money received from ex-wife Amber Heard to charity. If the reports are to be believed, Johnny Depp will give out a certain portion of the $1 million settlement money to five different charities. $200,000 will be donated to each of these charities.

Charities to be benefited

As per a CNN report, Johnny Depp has selected Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Marlon Brando’s Tetiaroa Society charity, and the Amazonia Fund Alliance to donate the money.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's relationship

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard tied the knot back in 2015 in a secret ceremony at their Los Angeles home. These two dated for many years before taking the plunge. However, their marital bliss was short-lived as Amber Heard filed for divorce on May 23, 2016. She even got a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband. The actress claimed that Johnny Depp physically abused her under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case

Back in March 2019, Johnny Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard after the actress wrote about being a victim of domestic violence in a Washington Post op-ed. Finally, in June 2022, the jury awarded The Tourist star $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages.

Although Johnny Depp managed to win the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, the jury also stated that the actress should also be compensated for being defamed by the opposing lawyer. The lawyer referred to Amber Heard's claims as a “hoax.” The actress was awarded $2 million as compensatory damages.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's professional front

On the work front, Johnny Depp was recently seen as the lead in the French drama, Jeanne du Barry. The actor returned to the silver screen after a long gap of three years with the movie.

Amber Heard will reportedly make a red-carpet appearance at the prestigious 69th Taormina Film Festival. This will mark her first big public appearance post the defamation case. She will be representing her movie In The Fire at the prestigious festival.