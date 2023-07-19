Gigi Hadid Makes Her Cayman Islands Getaway Instagram-Worthy After Initial Legal Hiccup, Shares Bikini Photos

Gigi Hadid treated her fans to stunning Instagram photos from her recent getaway in the Cayman Islands. She looked fabulous in pretty bikinis.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid made headlines after her recent vacation in the Cayman Islands turned into a minor legal hiccup. She was arrested for marijuana possession during her recent vacation in the Cayman Islands. Customs officers discovered the substance in her luggage, leading to her detainment. Following the arrest, Gigi's representative clarified that the marijuana found in her luggage was legally obtained with a medical license in New York City. It was also clear that its medical use is permitted in the Cayman Islands since 2017. The incident didn't impact her record, and she continued to make the most of her vacation.

However, after the minor hiccup, Gigi Hadid was released on bail. Soon, Gigi Hadid took to Instagram to share her vacation pictures, including shots of her relaxing by the pool and posing with friends in stylish swimsuits.

During her island getaway, Gigi enjoyed her time with friends and posted a series of photos from the trip, showcasing her vibrant yellow bikini and chic mint-green two-piece set. She also shared a selfie in a trendy coral-and-maroon print bikini top. She captioned the post “All’s well that ends well.”

Gigi Hadid’s vacation photos

Gigi Hadid treated her Instagram followers to snapshots from her fun-filled girls' trip in the Cayman Islands. In one pic, she looked stunning on a white lounge chair, donning a sunny yellow bikini. She styled her look with chunky gold chain necklaces. Another shot captured her alongside friends, Alana O’Herlihy and Leah McCarthy, sporting a chic mint-green two-piece set. She even took a selfie under a white sun umbrella, flaunting a coral-and-maroon print triangle bikini top. However, amidst the vacation bliss, the 28-year-old faced an arrest and fine when customs officers discovered marijuana in her luggage on July 10.

Despite facing the $1,000 fine, the 28-year-old supermodel seemed unfazed, sharing her photos with the caption, "All's well that ends well." Gigi and her friend Leah Nicole McCarthy both appeared in Summary Court, where they pleaded guilty and received fines, but no convictions were recorded.

Overall, Gigi Hadid's vacation may have taken an unexpected turn, but she handled it with grace and enjoyed the rest of her time on the picturesque island.